Corinthians negotiates with Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera | Corinthians

Corinthians has advanced negotiations with Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera, 22 years old.

Timão has already submitted an offer to Argentinos Juniors, with whom the player has a contract until the end of 2023.

The ge found that Corinthians made an offer of 4 million euros (R$ 21.7 million) for the player about a week ago. According to Argentine journalist César Luis Merlo, however, the amounts would have reached 6 million euros (R$ 32.6 million) for 70% of the economic rights.

Corinthians has competition from a European club: Genk, from Belgium. In Brazil, he was even offered to Flamengo, but there was no progress in the negotiations.

Fausto Vera in action for Argentinos Juniors — Photo: Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

Corinthians’ board does not confirm the interest specifically in Fausto Vera, but admits that it is looking for a foreign athlete for the midfield. Coach Vítor Pereira already said at a press conference that, due to Paulinho and Maycon’s injuries, the sector had become a priority.

Fausto Vera for the Argentina national team at the Tokyo Olympics — Photo: Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Argentinos Juniors sire, Fausto has 24 games, four goals and three assists this season. In Argentina’s under-23 team, he accumulates eight games and one goal. Before, he also passed through the U-20 team and the Olympic team in 2021.

