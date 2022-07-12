Corinthians striker announced by loan as reinforcement of European club

Striker Rodrigo Varanda is the new reinforcement of Akritas Chlorakas FC, from Cyprus. The athlete was loaned to the European club by Corinthians until June 30, 2023. The foreign club’s interest was reported by My Helm in the last month of June.

The player was announced by the European club in the early hours of Tuesday, already in the morning in Cyprus local time. The team highlighted that the 19-year-old striker has been called up to the youth teams and made his professional debut at Timão in February 2021.

Another point highlighted by the European team was that, in the last transfer window, Tottenham, from England, showed interest in Rodrigo Varanda – Look Publication below.

At Corinthians, Rodrigo Varanda had a successful trajectory in the basic categories. In 2021, under the command of then coach Vagner Mancini, Varanda received chances among the professionals, but he did not establish himself.

After a loan to São Bernardo last season, he returned to Parque São Jorge to compete in this year’s Copinha. Despite being featured in the competition, the month of January was marked by the player for accusations of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and an ex-neighbor, who even registered a police report for the crime of threat.

The player was still loaned to Chapecoense in April this year. But about a week ago, the team and Rodrigo Varanda signed an amicable contract termination defined between the parties so that the athlete could go to Europe.

