Country prohibits the sale of iPhones; check what it is

A South American country is making waves after banning the sale of smartphones and other Apple products. It is not possible to purchase the models from iPhone 12, iPhone 13as well as the iPad Pro 5G at Colombia. The reason for this decision has to do with a patent infringement by the apple company.

The suspension of the sale of Apple products came after the Swedish technology company Ericsson filed a lawsuit against the American company, alleging that it infringed on its 5G patents without paying the necessary licenses.

Apple’s defeat in the courts resulted in the suspension of the sale of the company’s latest items, more precisely those that offer fifth-generation internet connectivity.

And to ensure compliance with the law, partner stores, retailers, e-commerce platforms and owners of social media platforms must also suspend the marketing of these products.

Loss of revenue in Colombia

According to the portal 9to5Mac – specializing in Apple news – the estimated loss of revenue for the South American country does not worry the North American giant. That’s because Colombia is a small market when it comes to iPhone and iPad sales, especially compared to the company’s largest markets, such as the United States and China.

The curious fact is that, during the trial of the whole case, Apple never came to deny that it had infringed Ericsson’s patents. In this sense, if the Swedish company decides to continue with these processes in other countries, the American company will have little chance of counter-coup.