Cruzeiro announces measure to avoid confusion at the start of the game against Flu

photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro prepares measures for fans to access Mineiro Cruzeiro announced measures to avoid turmoil at the turnstiles of Mineiro at the entrance to the game against Fluminense, this Tuesday, at 21 pm, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. According to the club, fans who have invalid tickets will not even have access to the stadium terrace.

To avoid confusion, in the game between Cruzeiro and Fluminense, the ticket code will be issued seven hours before the game. Doors will open at 6pm. The 5-star member must redeem his ticket on the socio5estrelas.com.br website and upload it to his membership card. In case of purchase of extra tickets, the member must enter the member’s website and download the ticket via QR CODE. Printing the QR CODE on paper is prohibited. The QR CODE must be on the cell phone. See details below.

In the first leg, at Maracan, Fluminense beat Raposa 2-1. In this way, to qualify, Cruzeiro needs a victory by two goals of difference. A celestial triumph by the minimum advantage leads to the definition of the spot to the quarterfinals for the penalty shootout.

Tickets and entrance information at Mineiro

Gates will open 3 hours before departure at 18:00 hours.

If the QR CODE does not pass through the turnstile, the fan must look for the south or north ticket office in the stadium.

The download of the QR CODE (e-tickets) will only be available 4 hours before the opening of the entrance doors to the Stadium, that is, 07 hours before the start of the match.

After first accessing the esplanade, fans will not be able to leave as the ticket will be validated at the entrance to the stadium or parking lot and then at the turnstile.

Arrive early, avoid queues.

Supporting member, the personal member card is non-transferable and essential for access to the stadium. In case of loss, it is necessary to generate a duplicate and look for the partner center at the ticket office south of the stadium. If the card has not yet arrived, the site itself will generate a QR CODE.

Exclusive 5-star partner service: (31) 4000 2161 – calls and WhatsApp.

The membership of the KIDS member must be redeemed in the same sector as the member responsible.