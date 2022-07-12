Cruzeiro files for bankruptcy protection – Rádio Itatiaia

Cruzeiro’s sports association has filed a request for judicial reorganization with the Business Court of the District of Belo Horizonte.

In a statement released this Tuesday (12), Cruzeiro reported that the request was filed on Monday and that the measure is part of Cruzeiro Associação’s recovery plan, which began in June 2020.

The request for judicial recovery is foreseen at the club for the full implementation of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF).

One of Ronaldo’s demands, including, to confirm the purchase of 90% of SAF do Cruzeiro.

In recent weeks there have been numerous layoffs at Cruzeiro’s headquarters, both in Parque Esportivo do Barro Preto and in Campestre.

According to an investigation by Itatiaia, cleaning staff, teachers from various sports schools and members of the administrative sector were fired because of the association’s financial difficulties.

Salaries for the month of June have not yet been paid either, according to information received by the report. The deposit of the food and vacation ticket was not paid to the employees.

New layoffs may happen, as a source told Itatiaia.

debt restructuring

Daniel Vilas Boas, the lawyer responsible for the judicial recovery of Cruzeiro, said that the measure was considered the best alternative to restructure the club’s debts.

“In addition to allowing the creation of the SAF, the legislation now allows associations to file a request for judicial recovery, which is an instrument aimed at organizations that, despite experiencing an economic-financial crisis, are economically viable, provided that your debts are restructured. Judicial recovery was evaluated as the best measure for Cruzeiro, replacing the Centralized Execution Regime, also provided for by law. The association hired a consultancy specializing in the financial area, Alvarez & Marsal, to study Cruzeiro’s indebtedness, project revenue, and present a payment plan. After this study verified the legal requirements, the association decided to file a request for judicial recovery, which is part of a set of initiatives that the club has taken, so that the debts are remedied”, he said.

For the president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, the judicial recovery represents an important step for the future of the institution. “Judicial recovery is a necessary step for us to have a sustainable club in the future. It is essential to make this payment plan, to comply with everyone, within the club’s capacity, and so that in the near future we can have a debt-free club, with good and unimpeded assets. This process aims to fulfill what we have been talking about, which is to leave a structured Cruzeiro for the next generations”, highlighted the president.