Cruzeiro meets with CBF Arbitration Commission after error against Ituano | cruise

Cruzeiro was at the CBF headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro, this Monday, to meet with members of the entity’s Arbitration Commission. The visit is officially treated as “courtesy”, but the VAR error in the duel with Ituano was the agenda of the meeting.

Cruzeiro’s football department was represented by Gabriel Lima, CEO, and by Pedro Martins, executive director. The meeting was with Wilson Luiz Seneme, chairman of the Arbitration Commission. The information was disclosed by Itatiaia and confirmed by the ge.

Cruzeiro will no longer officially comment on the VAR error, after Gabriel Lima made complaints shortly after the final whistle in Itu. The conversation of members of the Cruzeiro dome with Seneme had been planned since the error occurred.

The club’s main questioning in the match was, of course, Edu’s disallowed goal, where the assistant on the field marked offside, confirmed by VAR (watch the video above). On Friday, the CBF announced the removal of the video referee assistant and also the quality manager who worked on the game..

However, Cruzeiro also considers that Bruno Arleu Araújo, field referee in Itu, also had important errors in the course of the match. The yellow cards shown to Geovane Jesus and Eduardo Brock are questioned by the club.

In the audio, it is shown that Bruno Arleu points out that there would be an impediment for Edu in the bid. Those responsible for VAR calibrate the timing of Bidu’s cross kick, which would be the assist for the Cruzeiro forward’s goal. The analysis, from the verification of the exact moment of Bidu’s pass to the conclusion, lasts 40 seconds, through the video.

In the line drawn by VAR, the reference for Ituano would be the left side, shirt number 6, Roberto, who was in the left part of the defensive area of ​​Ituano, in the marking of the midfielder Adriano. However, apparently, the number 3 defender, Lucas Dias, is the last man in Ituano and where the reference should be drawn.

In the audio, in the VAR analysis, the conclusion of the offside is extremely fast. It lasts for three seconds, from the moment the lines of defense and offense are drawn. See the final dialogue:

– Confirms the field decision. Proceed – says the VAR booth

– Offside, right? – asks Bruno Arleu

– Perfect, offside.