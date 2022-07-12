Cruzeiro vs Fluminense: Probable lineups, refereeing, embezzlement and more

In good time, Fluminense arrives packed to face Cruzeiro, on Tuesday night, at 9 pm, at Mineirão, for the return of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. On the first leg, Tricolor won 2-1 at Maracanã, and could even draw to get a spot in the quarterfinals. The Pitmen can only win by a goal difference and take the decision to penalties or win by two or more to advance directly.

At Fluminense, after the exciting game in which Ceará won, coach Fernando Diniz should repeat the lineup. The difference is that the idol Fred will no longer be available on the bench, as he officially said goodbye to the fields. Tricolor is fifth in the Brasileirão and confidence is high, as it has only three points less than the leader Palmeiras.

Cruzeiro, leader of Serie B, has the absence of the right-back Geovane Jesus, expelled in the first leg and, consequently, suspended. Coach Paulo Pezzonalo can select Leo Pais in the sector. The midfielder Neto Moura, having already acted in the competition for Mirassol-SP, is another unavailable. In front, Luvannor returns after having served suspension in the second game.

Check out all the match information:

CRUZEIRO X FLUMINENSE

Place: Mineirão, Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date/time: 07/12/2022, at 21:00 (Brasília time)

Arbitration: Raphael Claus (Fifa-SP), assisted by Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa-SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

Streaming: SportTV and Premiere

CRUISE: Rafael Cabral, Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Leo Pais, Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado (Fernando Canesin), Daniel Jr and Matheus Bidu; Luvannor and Ed. Technician: Paul Pezzolano.

Embezzlement: Geovane Jesus, suspended; Neto Moura, unavailable; Gabriel Brazão, João Paulo, Jajá and Rafa Silva, injured

hanging: Zé Ivaldo and Willian Oliveira

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Jhon Arias, Matheus Martins and Germán Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

Embezzlement: David Braz and Luan Freitas, injured.

hanging: –