Cruzeiro vs Fluminense: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

Cruzeiro and Fluminense decide, this Tuesday, a spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The ball rolls at Mineirão at 21:00 (Brasília time) for the national classic, which is worth R$ 3.9 million, in prize money, for the team that qualifies. It will be the reunion of goalkeeper Fábio, historic idol of Raposa, with the Minas Gerais fans.

Having won the first game by 2 to 1, Fluminense has the advantage of a tie to move to the next stage. Cruzeiro is looking for a victory by more than one goal difference in order to qualify. If the Minas Gerais team wins by a goal advantage, the dispute for the spot will be on penalties.

Cruzeiro’s priority is access to the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. However, he will not give up fighting for a spot in the quarterfinals. Coach Paulo Pezzolano will make changes to the team, as he will not have Neto Moura available. The stadium will have more than 55,000 fans. The team is the biggest champion of the tournament, with six victories.

After the euphoria and emotion of Fred’s farewell, Fluminense takes to the field with the mission of taking advantage of the open advantage in the first leg, after the 2-1 victory, even being able to tie to guarantee a place in the quarters of the Copa do Brasil. And the team comes packed: there are six unbeaten games and five straight wins.

Streaming: Sportv/ Premiere, with narration by Rogério Corrêa, comments by Henrique Fernandes and Paulo Nunes; PC Oliveira at Central do Apito.

Cruzeiro – Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

The coach Paulo Pezzolano will not have the side Geovane Jesus, sent off in the first match. The question is whether it will choose to put Leo Pais in the sector. Nor does it have midfielder Neto Moura, who played in the Copa do Brasil for Mirassol. In attack, Luvannor should be used again, after being suspended in the last game of Serie B.

Likely lineup: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Leo Pais, Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado (Fernando Canesin), Daniel Jr and Matheus Bidu; Luvannor and Ed.

Who is out: Geovane Jesus (suspended); Neto Moura (defended Mirassol in this Copa do Brasil); Gabriel Brazão, João Paulo, Jajá and Rafa Silva (in the medical department)

hanging: Zé Ivaldo and Willian Oliveira

Fluminense – Coach: Fernando Diniz

Coach Fernando Diniz had just two days to prepare the team for the duel with Cruzeiro. The coach led an activity on Sunday morning, in the re-presentation of the cast, and ended the preparation on Monday morning, in closed training at CT Carlos Castilho. With practically maximum strength, the tendency is for him to repeat the lineup of the last match, against Ceará.

Possible lineup: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Ariasn, Matheus Martins and Cano.

Who is out: Luan Freitas (right knee), Alan (not yet settled), David Braz (right thigh pain);

Referee: Raphael Claus (FIFA/SP)

Raphael Claus (FIFA/SP) Assistant 1: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA/SP)

Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA/SP) Assistant 2: Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP) VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA/SP)

Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA/SP) Fourth referee: Ronei Candido Alves (MG)