Cruzeiro x Fluminense: Pezzolano surprises in the squad and changes scheme

Paulo Pezzolano defined scale
photo: Staff Images/Cruise

Paulo Pezzolano defined Cruzeiro’s lineup for the game with Fluminense

Coach Paulo Pezzolano surprised in the Cruzeiro squad for the game against Fluminense this Tuesday (12), at 9 pm, in Mineiro, for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The Uruguayan commander decided to modify the celestial team’s tactical system.

This time, Cruzeiro will go to the field with only two defenders: Oliveira and Eduardo Brock, with Z Ivaldo on the bench. In recent months, the team got used to playing with a line of three defenders in front of goalkeeper Rafael Cabral.

Raposa is climbing with Rafael Cabral; Leo Pais, Oliveira, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Bidu; Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado and Adriano; Luvannor, Vitor Leque and Edu.

On the bench will be Gabriel Mesquita, Rmulo, Z Ivaldo, Wagner, Rafael Santos, Pedro Castro, Fernando Canesin, Daniel Jnior, Waguininho, Rodolfo, Rafa Silva and Breno.

modifications

On the right side, Geovane, sent off in the first leg, gave way to Leo Pais. Without Neto Moura, who has already played for Mirassol in this competition, Pezzolano opted for Filipe Machado. Adriano and Willian Oliveira complete the midfield, which will not have Daniel Jnior tonight. The attack will have Vtor Fan.

In relation to the last game – defeat by 1 to 0 for Guarani, by Serie B -, Pezzolano promoted the returns of left-back Matheus Bidu and striker Luvannor. Both missed Raposa in the match in Campinas-SP, last Saturday (9th).

In the first leg, at Maracan, Cruzeiro was defeated 2-1. To advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Raposa must win by two or more goals. The triumph by the minimum difference will lead the decision to penalties. Fluminense has the advantage of a draw.

Escalao do Fluminense

Coach Fernando Diniz started Fluminense with Fbio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; Andr, Nonato and Paulo Henrique Ganso; Matheus Martins, Jhon Arias and Germn Cano.

