Danilo Fernandes criticizes project that proposes changes in the Pelé Law: “They try to take our benefits” | football

After a weekend marked by protests by players against Bill 1153/2019, which was approved last week by the Chamber of Deputies and proposes changes to the Pelé Law, goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes used this Monday’s press conference to to pass on the matter at the Bahia Training Center.

1 of 2 Danilo Fernandes at a press conference in Bahia — Photo: Felipe Santana / EC Bahia Danilo Fernandes at a press conference in Bahia — Photo: Felipe Santana / EC Bahia

The main criticism of the athletes refers to the reduction and installment of the amount that the players receive in case of contractual rescission. Currently, the amount is equivalent to salaries until the end of the contract, but the change in the law may reduce this amount to 50%.

– Not only the athletes of Bahia. Athletes from all over Brazil are engaged in this protest, in this campaign, because we have our rights. We are not charging anything more than we deserve. It’s not today that they try to take our benefits like a normal employee, where everyone has their right, with us it’s no different. I even saw a video of Diego saying: “Oh, people say that players earn a lot and have to keep quiet, accept the conditions and terms”. Not so, because more than 85% of athletes earn up to one thousand reais. For us to see that football has a very different reality from what everyone thinks, imagines. It’s not easy – said Danilo Fernandes.

While it is criticized by players, the bill is praised by clubs. The justification is that the PL “makes labor legislation simpler”.

– People are tired of talking about it. Many come against us, because a lot of criticism we receive, even because people wanted to be in our place. So we have rights, yes, we go in search of what is ours. Just like every worker has his rights and he has to go in search of it – completed the goalkeeper of Bahia.