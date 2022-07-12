DC Already Has the Perfect Replacement for Ezra Miller’s Flash

The Flash character has become a headache for DC. Mainly because of all the recent Ezra Miller controversies.

The actor has received serious accusations, which could make him lose the role. For now, the situation remains unclear, but it is reported that it is very unlikely that Ezra Miller will continue as Barry Allen after The Flash.

Continues after advertising

With that, DC will have to make a choice. Either they replace the actor as Barry Allen or they swap the character who takes on the mantle of Flash (Wally West would be the most obvious option).

However, in the midst of so much uncertainty, there is another possibility. Continue exploring the multiverse with someone totally different.

In that sense, the perfect replacement already exists at DC Comics: Donna Troy, Wonder Girl. With her skills, the character fits very well with the idea of ​​the multiverse.

In fact, in the comics, Donna Troy, Wonder Girl, is a seasoned multiverse traveler. She is almost as attached to this concept as the Flash himself.

Donna Troy could be useful for DC

To make it even better, the perfect opportunity now exists to introduce Donna Troy in the big screen: Wonder Woman 3.

The production, with Gal Gadot returning as Wonder Woman, is in development at DC, and would be the perfect place to introduce Wonder Girl.

On the other hand, The Flash is such a relevant character within DC that Warner Bros. will hardly give it up.

Still, it is possible that there is room for both characters. While The Flash is just at the beginning of his journey, he’s long past time to introduce Donna Troy in the movies.

The Flash hits theaters on June 23, 2023.