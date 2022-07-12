Ed Harris joins Kristen Stewart in A24 film

With Kristen Stewart and Rose Glass on the project, “Love Lies Bleeding” begins to shape its cast with Ed Harris and three more confirmations.

Described as a romantic thriller, “Love Lies Bleeding” now stars Dave Franco (“The Afterparty”), Katy O’Brian (“The Mandalorian”), Jena Malone (“Goliath”) and veteran Ed Harris (“ Westworld“). The four talents will make up the cast of the A24 and Film4 project, which already has Kristen Stewart and Anna Baryshnikov.

Directed by Rose Glass (“Saint Maud”), the film has a screenplay by Glass in co-authorship with Weronika Tofilska. According to the first details revealed about the story, the film is a romance fueled by ego, desire and the typical American dream.

From what has already been advanced, Kristen Stewart is one of the co-protagonists, her character being presented as the protective lover of a bodybuilder. Apparently Anna Baryshnikov (“Dickinson”) could be the bodybuilder but not yet confirmed; as well as the roles of Ed Harris, Dave Franco, Jena Malone and Katy O’Brian were not revealed.

“Love Lies Bleeding” has not yet started filming nor has a release date set.

