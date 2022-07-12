Ellen Pompeo, star of Grey’s Anatomy, appears in rare click with children and husband – Vogue

+



Chris Ivery, Ellen Pompeo and sons Eli Christopher, 5, and daughters Sienna May, 7, and Stella Luna, 12.

Ellen Pompeo was among a number of celebrities who attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women’s Show event.

The Grey’s Anatomy star, 52, was a guest at the fashion show held in Sicily, Italy. She was accompanied by her husband Chris Ivery and the couple’s three children: Eli Christopher, 5, Sienna May, 7, and Stella Luna, 12.

Pompeo also shared some photos on Instagram of his family during the trip. In them, everyone was dressed in Dolce & Gabbana looks. In the first photo, Sienna wears a patterned eye mask while lying in a branded blanket and robe. “A weekend with Maestri,” she captioned the photo.

In the second, Ivery poses on a Vespa with son Eli in matching black caps and suspenders. “I miei due grandi Amori”, wrote the actress, which translates into Italian “my two great loves”.

The third shows Stella drinking tea with her little finger up in a black tank top and printed skirt. “It’s a way of life,” Pompeo wrote.

At the Dolce & Gabbana show, which was celebrated for a few days, other famous names were there. Mariah Carey, Helen Mirren, Sharon Stone, Ciara, Drew Barrymore, Heidi Klum, Kris Jenner, and Lupita Nyong’o, to name a few. The Brazilians Cauã Reymond and anita were also among the special guests.

Ellen Pompeo shared a little bit of her trip with her family to Italy (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

