Elon Musk uses meme to mock Twitter and its threat of prosecution

The consequences of giving up Elon Musk in buying the twitter it is just in its initial phase, and, as in other situations, the businessman does not put aside his acid sense of humor, which pleases many and displeases many others, to take a stand on this issue that is directly involved.

Using his own Twitter account, Musk responded with a meme to Twitter’s position, represented by Bret Taylorchairman of the board of shareholders.

A few hours after the official announcement, last Friday (13)of the Tesla tycoon’s refusal to proceed with the negotiation, Taylor posted the following tweet: Twitter’s board is committed to closing the transaction at the price and terms agreed with Mr. Musk and plans to take legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident that we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.”

Musk’s response came with the following image, posted on Monday (11).

The texts then read as follows:

“They said I wouldn’t buy Twitter”;

“Then they would not disclose bot information”;

“Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court”;

“Now they have to disclose the bot’s information in court.”

Musk even posted a little later another photo in which the famous actor and wrestler Chucky Norris appears in front of a chessboard in which a single piece, a pawn, is on Chuck’s perspective side and all the other pieces are on the opposite side. Elon even used the following word in the sequence of the tweet: “Chuckymate”.

Why did Elon Musk give up on buying Twitter?

Just like the meme that Elon Musk posted, the official position of withdrawing from the negotiation is related to an alleged omission of data by Twitter regarding the percentage of fake accounts on Twitter’s user base.

Musk believes that the percentage of fake accounts that Twitter claims, 5%, does not correspond with reality. With Twitter’s resistance to transparency, according to Musk’s lawyer, Mike Ringler, the next decision was the breach of the agreement. “Twitter failed or refused to provide this information,” stated Musk’s letter sent to United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“Twitter has not fulfilled its contractual obligations. For nearly two months, Musk has been searching for the data and information needed to ‘make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on the Twitter platform’. highlights another part of the letter.

According to Twitter the number of bots is in fact less than 5% of the number of users, and that percentage has not changed since 2013. According to platformabout a million fake accounts are removed daily.

How is a fake account identified?

According to Twitter, thousands of random accounts are analyzed using public and private data such as IP addresses, phone numbers, geolocation and the behavior of the account when active.