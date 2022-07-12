Emmy 2022: check out the bets of those who know everything about movies and series – Behind the scenes

Max Valarezo and Mikannn, presenters of the Cena Aberta podcast, point to strong contenders to be nominated.

The main award for television programs and professionals, the Emmy, reaches its 74th edition. As every year, fans of series and movies around the world are crazy to follow the famous list of nominees. Of course, after all, who doesn’t want to see their favorite story running for the grand prize?

Before releasing the official list, next Tuesday, 12/7, the buzz on the internet has already started: but who are the big bets? We seek the opinions of two people who know everything about this universe: Max Valarezo and Mikannn, who present the Cena Aberta podcast, alongside PH Santos.

Check out the lists of this duo and see if they match your guesses!

Max Valarezo’s guesses

Best Drama Series

Succession

round 6

Break

euphoria

Better Call Saul

“In the great context of the legal series, ‘Better Call Saul’ is a unique business, precisely because of the nature of Saul, who is a guy who wants to do things in a kind of strange way. So, the legal cases that we see being developed will be different from anything you’ve seen on legal shows because of the ‘trambic’ element,'” says Max in an episode of Cena Aberta, recorded exclusively to talk about the series.

Best Comedy Series

Only Murders in the Building

atlanta

Ted Lasso

hacks

Abbott Elementary



best miniseries

The White Lotus

maid

dopesick

The Staircase

The Dropout

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeremy Strong, by Succession

Brian Cox, by Succession

Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Lee Jung-jae, for Round 6

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Linney, by Ozark

Zendaya, by Euphoria

Britt Lower, for Rupture

Elisabeth Moss, by Enlightened

Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis by Ted Lasso

Anthony Anderson, by Blackish

Bill Hader, by Barry

“My God, Steve Martin is amazing! But I think how he manages to shine from the dynamics with Martin Short. They shine a lot! The relationship is incredible, even because of the difference between the characters and the personalities”, says Max about the performances by Steve Martin and Martin Short in “Only Murders in the Building”.

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, by Hacks

Fifth Brunson, by Abbott Elementary

Issa Rae by Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan, for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tracee Ellis Ross, by Blackish

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Michael Keaton, by Dopesick

Andrew Garfield for Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, for Scenes From a Marriage

Colin Firth, for The Staircase

Samuel L. Jackson, for The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout

Jessica Chastain, for Scenes From a Marriage

Margaret Qualley by Maid

Viola Davis, by The First Lady

Julia Garner, by Inventing Anna

Mikannn’s guesses

Mikannn, on the other hand, preferred to risk a name for each category of the award. Check the list:

Best Drama Series

Succession

“The series competes season after season and it hasn’t dropped in quality. Even with the Ozark finale and the Squid Game phenomenon, I still believe Succession stands out.”

Best Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

“The first season was already a blast, now the football series should gain even more prominence at the awards.”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul”

“To be honest, Succession, Ozark, or protagonists of new series that had a lot of prominence, like Lee Jung-jae of Round 6 or Adam Scott of Ruptura, could enter here. But Bob Odenkirk needs to be acclaimed after so many seasons of amazing work like Jimmy/Saul.”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Linney for “Ozark”

“Tough category, even more so with so many series coming to an end. Jodie Comer and Mandy Moore are strong competitors, Zendaya could win another award, but I believe the year is Laura Linney.”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso”

“It’s difficult to compete with coach Ted Lasso in this category, especially after a much more emotionally intense season.”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae, po Insecure”

“It’s going to be a tough match for Jean Smart, but I think Rae finally takes home the well-deserved figurine.”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Hannah Waddingham for “Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy:

Brett Goldstein for “Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

“Lots of amazing contestants this year, but my bet would be Julia Garner or Sarah Snook. If I can keep from getting snubbed, I’d love to see Rhea Seehorn take home an award.”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama:

Jonathan Banks for “Better Call Saul”

“Even with co-star Giancarlo Esposito also being a strong contender, my bet this year goes to Jonathan Banks. Succession and Ruptura’s casts can also be featured.”

Mikannn, on the other hand, preferred to risk a name for each category of the award. Check the list:

Best Drama Series

Succession

“The series competes season after season and has not fallen in quality. Even with the end of Ozark and the phenomenon Squid GameI still believe that Succession is the highlight.”

Best Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

“The first season was already a blast, now the football series should gain even more prominence at the awards.”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul”

“To be honest, Succession, Ozark, or protagonists of new series that had a lot of prominence, like Lee Jung-jae of Round 6 or Adam Scott of Ruptura, could enter here. But Bob Odenkirk needs to be acclaimed after so many seasons of amazing work like Jimmy/Saul.”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Linney for “Ozark”

“Tough category, even more so with so many series coming to an end. Jodie Comer and Mandy Moore are strong competitors, Zendaya could win another award, but I believe the year is Laura Linney.”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso”

“It’s difficult to compete with coach Ted Lasso in this category, especially after a much more emotionally intense season.”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae, po Insecure”

“It’s going to be a tough match for Jean Smart, but I think Rae finally takes home the well-deserved figurine.”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Hannah Waddingham for “Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy:

Brett Goldstein for “Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

“Lots of amazing contestants this year, but my bet would be Julia Garner or Sarah Snook. If I can keep from getting snubbed, I’d love to see Rhea Seehorn take home an award.”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama:

Jonathan Banks for “Better Call Saul”

“Even with co-star Giancarlo Esposito also being a strong contender, my bet this year goes to Jonathan Banks. Succession and Ruptura’s casts can also be featured.”