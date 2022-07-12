Emmy Announces Nominees Highlighting “Succession” and “Ted Lasso”

posted on 7/12/2022 1:28 PM / updated on 7/12/2022 3:45 PM



“Succession” is the standout series with 25 nominations – (Credit: HBO/Disclosure)

The Emmy, the biggest award on American television, has just released the list of nominees for the 2022 edition. Among the more than 100 categories of the 74th edition, the highlights are the series Succession and Ted Lasso. In the miniseries, The white lotus it’s the big surprise. The delivery of the awards is scheduled for September 12 and will be broadcast in Brazil by the cable channel TNT.

Figures stamped in the awards, Succession and Ted Lasso dominated the Emmys, Golden Globes and Critic Choice Awards and, with new seasons, they’re looking for more. Series about the life and business of the billionaire Roy family, Succession is the most nominated of the edition with 25 categories. Sensitive and clumsy coach Ted Lasso disputes 20. The white lotusthe miniseries about a mysterious crime at a Hawaiian resort, ties with Ted Lasso and becomes the production with the most nominations in a miniseries, 20 in total.

Usually featured and in the lead of previous editions, the Netflix series did not disappoint. Titles like round 6, Stranger Things and ozark compete in the main categories and have, respectively, 14, 13 and 13 nominations. HBO, the home of the most indicated Succession, remains an Emmys machine. Other productions did well and passed the double digits in categories. It is the case of hackswith 17; euphoria, with 16; and Barrywith 14. Amazon Prime Video didn’t make as much noise, but it has the strong competitor and multi-winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel among the most nominated, with 12 categories.

Of the newest producers, the newcomers Apple TV+ and Star+ showed what they came for. The first scored, in addition to Ted Lasso, Breakwith 14 nominations, and the veteran the morning show, which is on the list for Best Actress in a Drama Series, with actress Reese Witherspoon. Star+/Hulu, meanwhile, dominated the miniseries category with Pam & Tommywith 10 nominations, dopesick and dropout. Finally, Only murders in the buildingstarring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, scored 17 nominations.

*Intern under the supervision of Nahima Maciel

List of top 2022 Emmy nominees

miniseries

dopesick

The dropout

inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The white Lotus

drama series

better call Saul

euphoria

ozark

Break

Squid Game

Stranger things

Succession

yellow jacket

comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb your enthusiasm

hacks

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Bulding

Ted Lasso

What we do in the shadows

Actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman – ozark

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-Jae – round 6

Bob Odenkirk – better call Saul

Adam Scott – Break

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – ozark

Melanie Lynskey – yellow jacket

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Zendaya – euphoria

Actor in a miniseries or TV movie

Colin Firth – The ladder

Andrew Garfield – in the name of heaven

Oscar Isaac – scenes from a wedding

Michael Keaton – dopesick

Himesh Patel – station eleven

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

atriz in a miniseries or TV movie

Toni Collette – Noone can know

Julia Garner – inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson – American crime story: impeachment

Margaret Qualley – Created

Amanda Seyfried – The dropout

Actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover – atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Nicholas Hoult – The great

Steve Martin – Only murders in the building

Martin Short – Only murders in the building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The flight attendant

Elle Fanning – The great

Issa Rae – insecure

Jean Smart – hacks

talk show

The daily show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy KimmelLive!

Last week tonight with John Oliver

Late night with Seth Meyers

The late show with Stephen Colbert

Competition

The amazing race

Lizzo’s watch out for the big grrrls

nailed it

Rupaul’s Drag Race

top chef

the voice

comedy series script

Abbott elementary – Pilot

Barry – 710N

Barry – Starting now

Hacks – The one

Ted Lasso – No weddings and a funeral

What we do in the shadows – The Casino

What we do in the shadows – The wellness center

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette – Break

Julia Garner – ozark

Jung Ho-yeon – round 6

Christina Ricci – yellow jacket

Rhea Seehorn – better call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Sarah Snook – Succession

Sydney Sweeney – euphoria

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – the morning show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Park Hae-soo – round 6

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

John Turturro – Break

Christopher Walken – Break

Oh Yeong-su – round 6

Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett – The white lotus

Jake Lacy – The white lotus

Will Poulter – dopesick

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard – dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg – dopesick

Steve Zahn – The white lotus

Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Connie Britton – The white lotus

Jennifer Coolidge – The white lotus

Alexandra Daddario – The white lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – dopesick

Natasha Rothwell – The white lotus

Sydney Sweeney – The white lotus

Mare Winningham – dopesick

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub – Marvelous mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams- Abbott elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Bowen Yang – Saturday night live

Screenplay for a miniseries, anthology or TV movie

Dopesick – The People vs. Purdue Pharma

The Dropout – I’m in a hurry

Impeachment: American crime story – Man handled

MAID – snaps

Station Eleven – unbroken circle

The White Lotus – HBO/HBO Max

Special variety show (recorded)

Adele: One night only – CBS

Dave Chappelle: The closer – Netflix

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts – HBO/HBO Max

Norm Macdonald: nothing special – Netflix

One last time: an evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – CBS

Special variety show (live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards – CBS

Live n front of a studio audience: the facts of life and diff’rent strokes – ABC

The Oscars – ABC

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent – NBC

The Tony awards present: broadway’s back! – CBS

Comedy series directing

Atlanta – New jazz

Barry – 710N

Hacks – There will be blood

The Ms. Pat show – Baby daddy groundhog day

Only murders In the building – The boy from 6B

Only murders In the building – True crime

Ted Lasso – No weddings and a funeral

Drama series direction

Ozark – A hard way to go

Ruptura – The we we are

Round 6 – Red light, green light

Succession – All the bells say

Succession – The disruption

Succession – Too much birthday

Yellow Jacket – Pilot

Directing a miniseries, anthology or TV movie

Dopesick – The people vs. Purdue Pharma

The dropout – Green juice

The dropout – Iron sisters

The dropout – Iron sisters

MAID – Sky blue

Station eleven – Wheel of fire

The white lotus – All episodes