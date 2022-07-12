Emmy Announces Nominees Highlighting “Succession” and “Ted Lasso”

posted on 7/12/2022 1:28 PM / updated on 7/12/2022 3:45 PM
“Succession” is the standout series with 25 nominations – (Credit: HBO/Disclosure)
The Emmy, the biggest award on American television, has just released the list of nominees for the 2022 edition. Among the more than 100 categories of the 74th edition, the highlights are the series Succession and Ted Lasso. In the miniseries, The white lotus it’s the big surprise. The delivery of the awards is scheduled for September 12 and will be broadcast in Brazil by the cable channel TNT.
Figures stamped in the awards, Succession and Ted Lasso dominated the Emmys, Golden Globes and Critic Choice Awards and, with new seasons, they’re looking for more. Series about the life and business of the billionaire Roy family, Succession is the most nominated of the edition with 25 categories. Sensitive and clumsy coach Ted Lasso disputes 20. The white lotusthe miniseries about a mysterious crime at a Hawaiian resort, ties with Ted Lasso and becomes the production with the most nominations in a miniseries, 20 in total.
Usually featured and in the lead of previous editions, the Netflix series did not disappoint. Titles like round 6, Stranger Things and ozark compete in the main categories and have, respectively, 14, 13 and 13 nominations. HBO, the home of the most indicated Succession, remains an Emmys machine. Other productions did well and passed the double digits in categories. It is the case of hackswith 17; euphoria, with 16; and Barrywith 14. Amazon Prime Video didn’t make as much noise, but it has the strong competitor and multi-winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel among the most nominated, with 12 categories.
Of the newest producers, the newcomers Apple TV+ and Star+ showed what they came for. The first scored, in addition to Ted Lasso, Breakwith 14 nominations, and the veteran the morning show, which is on the list for Best Actress in a Drama Series, with actress Reese Witherspoon. Star+/Hulu, meanwhile, dominated the miniseries category with Pam & Tommywith 10 nominations, dopesick and dropout. Finally, Only murders in the buildingstarring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, scored 17 nominations.
*Intern under the supervision of Nahima Maciel
List of top 2022 Emmy nominees
miniseries
dopesick
The dropout
inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The white Lotus
drama series
better call Saul
euphoria
ozark
Break
Squid Game
Stranger things
Succession
yellow jacket
comedy series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb your enthusiasm
hacks
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Bulding
Ted Lasso
What we do in the shadows
Actor in a drama series
Jason Bateman – ozark
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-Jae – round 6
Bob Odenkirk – better call Saul
Adam Scott – Break
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Actress in a drama series
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Laura Linney – ozark
Melanie Lynskey – yellow jacket
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Zendaya – euphoria
Actor in a miniseries or TV movie
Colin Firth – The ladder
Andrew Garfield – in the name of heaven
Oscar Isaac – scenes from a wedding
Michael Keaton – dopesick
Himesh Patel – station eleven
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
atriz in a miniseries or TV movie
Toni Collette – Noone can know
Julia Garner – inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson – American crime story: impeachment
Margaret Qualley – Created
Amanda Seyfried – The dropout
Actor in a comedy series
Donald Glover – atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Nicholas Hoult – The great
Steve Martin – Only murders in the building
Martin Short – Only murders in the building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Actress in a comedy series
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The flight attendant
Elle Fanning – The great
Issa Rae – insecure
Jean Smart – hacks
talk show
The daily show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy KimmelLive!
Last week tonight with John Oliver
Late night with Seth Meyers
The late show with Stephen Colbert
Competition
The amazing race
Lizzo’s watch out for the big grrrls
nailed it
Rupaul’s Drag Race
top chef
the voice
comedy series script
Abbott elementary – Pilot
Barry – 710N
Barry – Starting now
Hacks – The one
Ted Lasso – No weddings and a funeral
What we do in the shadows – The Casino
What we do in the shadows – The wellness center
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette – Break
Julia Garner – ozark
Jung Ho-yeon – round 6
Christina Ricci – yellow jacket
Rhea Seehorn – better call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Sarah Snook – Succession
Sydney Sweeney – euphoria
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Billy Crudup – the morning show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Park Hae-soo – round 6
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
John Turturro – Break
Christopher Walken – Break
Oh Yeong-su – round 6
Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett – The white lotus
Jake Lacy – The white lotus
Will Poulter – dopesick
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard – dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg – dopesick
Steve Zahn – The white lotus
Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Connie Britton – The white lotus
Jennifer Coolidge – The white lotus
Alexandra Daddario – The white lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – dopesick
Natasha Rothwell – The white lotus
Sydney Sweeney – The white lotus
Mare Winningham – dopesick
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub – Marvelous mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams- Abbott elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Bowen Yang – Saturday night live
Screenplay for a miniseries, anthology or TV movie
Dopesick – The People vs. Purdue Pharma
The Dropout – I’m in a hurry
Impeachment: American crime story – Man handled
MAID – snaps
Station Eleven – unbroken circle
The White Lotus – HBO/HBO Max
Special variety show (recorded)
Adele: One night only – CBS
Dave Chappelle: The closer – Netflix
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts – HBO/HBO Max
Norm Macdonald: nothing special – Netflix
One last time: an evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – CBS
Special variety show (live)
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards – CBS
Live n front of a studio audience: the facts of life and diff’rent strokes – ABC
The Oscars – ABC
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent – NBC
The Tony awards present: broadway’s back! – CBS
Comedy series directing
Atlanta – New jazz
Barry – 710N
Hacks – There will be blood
The Ms. Pat show – Baby daddy groundhog day
Only murders In the building – The boy from 6B
Only murders In the building – True crime
Ted Lasso – No weddings and a funeral
Drama series direction
Ozark – A hard way to go
Ruptura – The we we are
Round 6 – Red light, green light
Succession – All the bells say
Succession – The disruption
Succession – Too much birthday
Yellow Jacket – Pilot
Directing a miniseries, anthology or TV movie
Dopesick – The people vs. Purdue Pharma
The dropout – Green juice
The dropout – Iron sisters
The dropout – Iron sisters
MAID – Sky blue
Station eleven – Wheel of fire
The white lotus – All episodes