Emmy Awards 2022 | Sydney Sweeney, ‘Succession’ and more on the list of nominees for the awards!

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences released today, 12th of Julythose indicated to 74th Emmy Awardswhich aims to reward the best in television and streamings.
The ceremony will take place on the day September 12, 2022 and will be broadcast on the channel TNT in Brazil, from 10pm. O CinePOP will provide full coverage of the award through the website and our social networks.
Check out the nominees and place your bets:
COMEDY
BEST ACTRESS
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
BEST ACTOR
Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Alex Borstein, “The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”
Kate McKinnon, “SNL”
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”
Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Anthony Carriegan, “Barry”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”
Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”
Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Bowen Yang, “SNL”
BEST SERIES
“Abbott Elementary”
“Barry”
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“hacks”
“The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso”
“What We Do in the Shadows”
LIMITED SERIES, TV MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY
BEST ACTRESS
Toni Collete, “The Ladder”
Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”
Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
BEST ACTOR
Colin Firth, “The Ladder”
Andrew Garfield, “In the Name of Heaven”
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Wedding”
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”
Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”
Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”
Mary Winningham, “Dopesick”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”
Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”
Will Poulter, “Dopesick”
Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”
Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”
Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”
Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”
BEST LIMITED SERIES OR ANTHOLOGY
“Dopesick”
“The Dropout”
“Inventing Anna”
“Pam & Tommy”
“The White Lotus”
DRAMA
BEST ACTRESS
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
BEST ACTOR
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Lee Jung-jae, “Round 6”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Adam Scott, “Severance”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Patricia Arquette, “Severance”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Jung Ho-yeon, “Round 6”
Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”
Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Park Hae-soo, “Round 6”
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
John Turturro, “Severance”
Christopher Walken, “Severance”
Oh Yeong-su, “Round 6”
BEST SERIES
“Yellowjackets”
“Succession”
“Stranger Things”
“Round 6”
“Severance”
“Ozark”
“Euphoria”
“Better Call Saul”
VARIETIES AND COMPETITION
BEST TALK SHOW
”“Late Night with Seth Meyers”
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
“The Amazing Race”
“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Nailed It”
“Super Chef”
“The Voice”
