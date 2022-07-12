Emmy Awards 2022 | Sydney Sweeney, ‘Succession’ and more on the list of nominees for the awards!

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences released today, 12th of Julythose indicated to 74th Emmy Awardswhich aims to reward the best in television and streamings.

The ceremony will take place on the day September 12, 2022 and will be broadcast on the channel TNT in Brazil, from 10pm. O CinePOP will provide full coverage of the award through the website and our social networks.

Check out the nominees and place your bets:

COMEDY