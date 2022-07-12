Emmy Awards: Zendaya wins second nomination

Zendaya proved all bets for the Emmy Awards and earned her second nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She competes for her work in the 2nd season of the series “Euphoria”, from HBO. The program is also nominated for best drama series.

The same program earned the American her first nomination – and victory – in 2020. On the occasion, she defeated Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) and Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”). Some of them she faces again.

With “Euphoria” and film work, Zendaya has been surpassing the label of “Disney star” and consolidating her acting career. Beloved by the public, she became famous on the Disney Channel show “No Ritmo” between 2010 and 2013, but today she is known for “Euphoria” and by the franchise “Spider man”. She will also feature in the second film from “Dune”.

Andrew Garfield Praises Zendaya for “Euphoria”: “One of the Most Remarkable Things I’ve Seen”

The actors Andrew Garfield and Zendaya grace the cover of Variety’s special issue, “Actors On Actors”. During the meeting, the actor made a point of publicly praising her for her performance in the series. “Euphoria” from HBO.

“I haven’t told you that yet, I’ve been saving it. I watched season 2 of your show, ‘Euphoria’, with our friend Sam Levinson – the brilliant creator, writer, director extraordinaire – and I really want to make you uncomfortable and say it’s one of the most remarkable things I’ve seen an artist do in recent memory. ”, declared Andrew Garfield.

Zendaya thanked her and said that the compliment meant everything to her. The two recently co-starred in the blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Homecoming,” which took in $1.8 billion at the worldwide box office.