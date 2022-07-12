England crush Norway with the biggest rout in Euro history and guarantee early qualification | international football

Women’s Euro Cup hosts, England are the first team qualified for the quarter-finals. And the vacancy came with a show and a collection of records. The 8-0 defeat of Norway at Falmer Stadium, is the biggest in the history of the competition, and also equals the match with the most goals scored in general. The England’s six goals in the first half are also a first for Euros, and the Lionesses are also the first team to score eight in one game.

Beth Mead scored three goals and took the top spot in the Euro, with four – she also scored the winning goal over Austria on her debut. Another highlight was Ellen White, with two goals. Georgia Stanway, from a penalty, opened the rout, Lauren Hemp also scored in the first half and Alessia Russo left hers in the final stage.

With Monday’s result, England surpassed their own record for the biggest Euro rout, 6-0 over Scotland in 2017. The previous game with the most goals scored before half-time had, curiously, Norway as the protagonist: there were five scored in the first stage (four from the Nordic team and one from Italy) in the 5-3 final, in the 2005 edition. The record for goals in general, equaled on this Monday, was sad for the English: defeat by 6-2 to Germany in the final of the 2009 edition.

With six points, England are already qualified in advance for the quarter-finals, even if they lose to bottom Northern Ireland in the third round on Friday. Norway and Austria, both with three points, face each other on the same day in search of the second spot in Group A, with the Austrians playing for the tie because they have better goal difference.

The first tie-breaker in the Euro is head-to-head, which guarantees England’s advantage against either of the two opponents, in the event of a tie on points.

A penalty conceded by Ellen White opened the way for England to score the first, wearing the number 10 Stanway shirt, in the 12th minute. Three minutes later, Hemp caught Mead and scored the second.

In addition to the great collective performance, England had a Norway completely lost in defense, committing repeated failures that allowed at least three other English goals.