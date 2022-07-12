Enjoy World Rock Day on Telecine with hits that are movie stars

Advertising

Since cinema and music walk together, the seventh art has become more magical. Sometimes, the soundtrack even steals the show and marks the lives of those on the other side of the screen forever. It is the case for many hits of rock, a musical style that is celebrated this Wednesday, July 13th. To commemorate the date, the telecine listed productions in which rock is present, whether in the soundtrack, in the characters or with references in the plot. Best of all, the marathon can start at any time on Telecine, inside Globoplay.

who listens eye of the tiger, from the group Survivor, and don’t you remember Rocky Balboa, Sylvester Stallone’s iconic character? Music has been a symbol of the franchise since Rocky III: The Ultimate Challenge and topped the hit chart. To stir up the imagination of cinephiles, there are more classics from the 80s. Just listen to the first notes of Take My Breath Away, that thought goes far. Performed by Berlin, a new wave band, rock genre, the song is the theme of Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) in Top Gun – Indomitable Aces and won an Oscar for Best Original Song. The next tip is an unforgettable trilogy. And already in his first film, Back to the future, has an emblematic scene with Michael J. Fox’s eternal Marty McFly, a typical teenage rock fan. The Pinheads guitarist, the young man plays Johnny B. Goode, by Chuck Berry, at a dance and drives the audience wild. The entire franchise is available in the Telecine collection.

From one decade to the next, in the 1990s, in addition to extreme sports and rock songs Thrill SeekersO thriller features a rockstar guest appearance: Anthony Kiedis, lead singer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Alongside Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, the musician plays a surfer. In City of Angels, the vibe is more romantic. At the time, the band Goo Goo Dolls broke out with the single Irisa song that rocked the relationship between the characters of Meg Ryan and Nicolas Cage and many other stories in real life.

The list for World Rock Day continues with tips that prove even more how the soundtrack transforms the atmosphere of a movie. Starring Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic is sensitive and intimate in its narrative to the hits, some played by the cast themselves. It was like that with Sweet Child O’Mine, by Guns N’ Roses, sung as a family by the eccentric Ben and his sons. Captain Nascimento de Wagner Moura also participates in the special selection of Telecine with Elite Troop 2 – The Enemy Is Now Another. Thinking about this national classic brings back the emblematic scenes and the heavy sound made by Tihuana.

In a rock n’ roll atmosphere, Telecine brings together two figures from Gotham City who could only have as company a musical genre as strong as their personalities. in the version of joker with Joaquin Phoenix, White Room, by the rockers Cream, follows the character’s transition: from Arthur Fleck to the Clown of Crime. The punk rock look of Harlequin, played by Margot Robbie, is one of the highlights of Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation.

The kids can also take advantage of the holidays to dance and let their voices out as a family. The list is complete with animations full of animals and talking creatures. In Alvin and the Chipmunks, the trio Alvin, Simon and Theodore becomes celebrity on stage. In trolls and trolls 2, no one stands still with so much cuteness and music everywhere. AND Sing: Who Sings His Evils Amazes features a freshman competition with animals, like rock porcupine Ash, who gets a voice with Scarlett Johansson. In the film, there are more than 80 songs, in a contagious combination of classics of all times, such as I’m Still Standingby Elton John, and Golden Slumbersby the Beatles.

On Wednesday, World Rock Day, there is still a celebration at Telecine Touch. From 5:35 pm, there is a sequence of My Bad Famemusical biography of Erasmo Carlos; Everything Happens in Elizabethtown, with an eclectic trail; and The music of my lifea feature that delves into the lyrics of the star Bruce Springsteen.