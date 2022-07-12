Even ignored by the performance, Selena Gomez makes history at the awards · Rolling Stone

Unlike Steve Martin and Martin Short, Selena Gomez did not receive a nomination for her role in Only Murders in The Building.

Selena Gomez received no referral to Emmy 2022 for the performance in Only Murders in The Building (2021), unlike co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Shortboth indicated as Best Actor in a Comedy Series. However, even so, the actress and singer made history at the awards.

According to the Varietydespite being ignored by the performance, Gomez is part of the team of executive producers of the series of hulu, making her the second Latina woman in history to be nominated in this category in a comedy series. the first was Salma Hayekper Ugly Betty in 2007.

It is worth remembering that the only Latina to win a Emmy as a series producer, regardless of genre, was Celia D. Costasper Angels in Americain 2004. In addition, only two Latinas were nominated for acting in comedy series, Rita Moreno per 9 to 5in 1983, and America Ferreraper Ugly Bettyin 2007 and 2008.

Gomez is Mexican-American, the daughter of a Mexican father and grandparents who were born in Monterry, Mexico. In Only Changers in The Buildingshe interprets Mabela young resident of the Arconia condominium who decides to investigate a crime that happened in the building.

The result of the investigation you carry out with the characters Shorts and martin is a podcast that details the case and conquers a legion of fans online. The first season of the series had excellent reviews from the specialized critics and the series won 17 nominations. Emmy this year.

Despite not receiving a nomination for acting this year, Gomez still has chances to compete in the category in 2023, as the second season of Only Murders in The Building is on display at Star+ and has already been renewed for a third.