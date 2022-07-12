Everybody’s Star Hates Chris amazes zica with Emmy nomination

Advertising Could not load ad

The actor Tyler James Williams, best known for playing Chris in Everybody Hates Chris, scored a historic feat at age 29. He was nominated for an Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy series by Abbott Elementary (unprecedented in Brazil), one of the surprises in the list announced this Tuesday (12) by the American Television Academy. With that, Williams stylishly shoos away the recent zika of his career, in which he only embarked on bad and canceled projects.

Comedy sensation of the 2021-2022 season on American TV, with everything to be successful in Brazilian territory (when it gets here), Abbott Elementary is supported by a well-connected and fun cast, of which Williams is a fundamental part. Emmy voters recognized this: in addition to the eternal Chris, three actresses were nominated; in addition to the series as best comedy.

Continues after advertising Could not load ad

Tyler James Williams plays substitute teacher Gregory Eddie in Abbott Elementary, whose plot chronicles the routine of a group of dedicated teachers, members of the faculty of a public elementary and elementary school in the city of Philadelphia.

In the style of The Office, the series shows, in a comical way, the struggle of teachers in a school institution with little money. Topics such as embezzlement and lack of material are addressed. Stress and violence are also part of the agenda.

Gregory, for example, only enters the school called Abbott Elementary after another teacher is fired for kicking a student. Tyler James Williams’ character arrives to leave a mark and aspires to be the school’s principal.

On The Walking Dead, Noah (Tyler James Williams) Was Eaten By Zombies

Tyler James Williams’ Failures

Abbott Elementary was the success Tyler James Williams deserved and needed. Along with the entire cast of the attraction, he became prominent in the American media, appearing in the most diverse places, from magazine covers to podcasts. Bad luck has been overcome, indeed.

His first flop, after the consecration in Everybody Hates Chris (2005-2009), took place at the beginning of the last decade, in the comedy Go On (2012-2013). He starred opposite Matthew Perry (Chandler from Friends) in this NBC series that didn’t get past the first wave of episodes.

Three years later, the actor ventured into the drama. He played FBI technical analyst Russ Montgomery in the series Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (2016-2017). The third and final franchise of Criminal Minds left the air canceled, reaching the second season.

More recently, in 2019, Williams formed a trio with Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead) and Scott Foley (Scandal) in the action-comedy Whiskey Cavalier. Surrounded by much anticipation, the series was canceled after the first season.

The actor had, during this period, a curious passage through The Walking Dead. In ten episodes, he played the survivor Noah, found in an abandoned hospital. He quickly befriended Beth (Emily Kinney) and became a resident of the Alexandria community. But he experienced a tragic farewell: brutally killed, devoured by a pack of zombies. ⬩