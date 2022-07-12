Everything you need to know about the Elvis actor

Find out more about the personal life and career of Elvis Presley’s interpreter!

The actor Austin Butler has been talking about in recent months and it’s no wonder: he is responsible for living the rock icon Elvis Presley in Elvisdirector’s new film Baz Luhrmann. The feature arrives in Brazilian cinemas this Thursday (14) and promises to continue being successful among the public here.

For you to get in the mood for the film and learn more about the star who gave life to the singer, we have gathered here everything you need to know about Austin Butler’s personal life and career!