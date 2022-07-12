Exams indicate injury to Rodrigo Caio’s meniscus, and Flamengo will undergo conservative treatment | Flamengo

Imaging tests ruled out the risk of injury to Rodrigo Caio’s anterior cruciate ligament. The diagnosis confirmed Monday’s clinical analysis on the CT, which indicated a meniscus problem. The player and the medical department lined up that no further surgery will be performed, and treatment will be conservative, based on physiotherapy.

1 of 3 Rodrigo Caio and Roger Guedes in Corinthians vs Flamengo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli / ge Rodrigo Caio and Roger Guedes in Corinthians x Flamengo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli / ge

From the first moment, the diagnosis of a meniscus problem was believed, but the reports of the player himself left the doctors on alert for the risk of the anterior cruciate ligament having been affected.

Rodrigo Caio said he heard a snap – a characteristic sign of LCA – in a move to receive the ball alone in the first half of the match against Corinthians, in a move unrelated to Du Queiroz’s hard foul minutes earlier.

The imaging tests, in turn, removed the risk and reassured the player. There was the possibility of performing an arthroscopy, as Rodrigo did in December on the right knee, but there was consensus that a new surgical procedure should be avoided.

Back in the team since May 11, in the match against Altos, for the Copa do Brasil, Rodrigo Caio played 12 matches in the season, ten as a starter and played the 90 minutes on seven occasions.

2 of 3 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

