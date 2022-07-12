Faetec opens 26 thousand vacancies for free qualification course

Faetec, from the Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro, has 26 thousand vacancies open for free professional qualification courses in 2022

The Fundação de Apoio à Escola Técnica (Faetec), of the Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro, has 26,000 vacancies for free professional qualification courses in 2022. Thus, anyone interested can register on the website until the 17th. July. To participate in the selection process, you must be between 15 and 18 years old. However, the minimum age and level of education required vary depending on the training chosen.

opportunities

Therefore, there are 80 Faetec units that have open opportunities in the Administrative and Education, Civil Construction, Industrial, Technology, Lodging and Hospitality areas, among others. Thus, on July 18, a public lottery will be held for the ticket. In this way, the classes will last 20 weeks.

There are also opportunities for language courses (English and Spanish), as well as training for the following professions:

Barber;

Salgado;

Computer operator;

Manicure and pedicure;

Waiter;

dressmaker;

Baker;

Plumber building installer; and

Refrigeration mechanic, among others.

Distance learning

According to Faetec, which is part of the State Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, out of the total number of places available, 1,800 opportunities are destined for distance learning, in partnership with the Fundação Centro de Ciências e Educação a Distance do Estado. of Rio de Janeiro (Cecierj). Like the following courses:

Sustainability and innovation agent;

storekeeper;

Accounting assistant;

personal assistant;

Financial assistant; and

Computer operator.

Thus, the documentation must be sent by those approved for these vacancies remotely.

However, those selected for face-to-face classes must go to the registered educational institution on the date to be determined.

In addition, to consult the list of courses and units, in addition to the schedule and required documentation, simply access the public notice available on the FAETEC website.

faetec

In summary, Faetec serves approximately 50,000 students a year in 122 teaching units, which offer High School Technical Education, Initial and Continuing Training, Professional Qualification and Higher Education.

