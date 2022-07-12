Fan of Selena Gomez breaks into the singer’s house at dawn and is detained by security, according to TMZ – Portal Famosos Brasil

Fan of Selena Gomez breaks into the singer’s house at dawn and is detained by security, according to TMZ

Selena Gomez You can’t even have peace at home. In the early hours of Sunday (10), a fan was detained by the singer’s security guards when he was caught jumping over a fence at her house. The information was released by TMZ and, at the time of the event, the interpreter of “Lose You To Love Me” was not at home.

According to the website, around 1 am, a man was spotted by the security team at the artist’s home in Los Angeles, California, trying to break into it and tried to flee the scene before the police arrived. The fan was arrested and charged with trespassing after being found wandering around the neighborhood. At the time of arrest, when questioned by police, the man stated that he would like to meet Selena Gomez.

>>> Cara Delevingne Says Kissing Selena Gomez On TV Was “So Much Fun”

They also recalled that, a few weeks ago, another man was arrested in the act after writing the singer’s name in blood on a mattress and setting fire to the singer’s house. Gomez was also not home at the time of the incident.