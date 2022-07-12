Fans Gather Around the World for The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever Rolling Stone

On July 30 is Kate Bush’s birthday, fans celebrate with The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever

In 2013, an arts festival in Brighton, England, sought to break the world record for the most people dressed in Kate Bush in one place. So 300 people got together wearing a red dress to choreograph the music video. “Wuthering Heights” 1978. In the following years, the event continued to be held with fans around the world every July 30th to celebrate the singer’s birthday, the event came to be called The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.

With the fourth season of Stranger Things (2016)Netflix original series, Kate Bush again reached number 1 on the global Billboard 200 chart with “Running Up That Hill”. Bush would have made US$2.3 million, approximately R$12 million in streaming revenue. The phenomenon can The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever even bigger this July 30th.

Fans are organizing around the world to make 2022 the biggest fan meeting of the singer. Cities like Sydney, Berlin, New York and others are organizing themselves through Facebook to gather all fans in one place. Check out the 2016 edition in Berlin below.

Wuthering Heights

the song of Kate Bush is inspired by the book Wuthering Heightsfrom 1847 translated to Wuthering Heights, considered a classic of British literature by the writer Emily Bronte. At the time, the novel received strong criticism for dealing with feminist issues in the 19th century.

The song was released in 1978 and topped the UK charts and became one of their best-selling singles to date. Bush wrote the lyrics to the song when he was just 18 years old after watching the 1970 film on television. The singer then read the book and discovered that she was born on the same day as bronteauthor of the classic.

in the letter, Wuthering Heights uses several lines from the main character, Catherine Earnshaw, in the chorus: “Let me in! I’m so cold!”. The letter is made from the point of view of Catherineinspired by a scene in which the character begs to enter a window and has different interpretations such as that Catherine it may be a ghost calling the loved one to join her in death. Check out the clip Kate Bush below.

Other adaptations

In addition to the music of Bush, Wuthering Heights inspired numerous television and film adaptations, the most recent being the film Wuthering Heights 2011 directed by Andrea Arnold and Kaya Scodelario in the cast.

Wuthering Heights tells the story of Heathcliffa poor boy of unknown origin adopted by the wealthy family earnshaw and develops an intense relationship with Catherine Earnshawhis younger adoptive sister.