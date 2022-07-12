Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is exclusive to PS5 because of its SSD, explains Square Enix

The company says the hardware will allow it to build the large scenarios the game needs.

While Final Fantasy VII Remake was originally released as a game Playstation 4who wants to follow the future of the saga will have to upgrade to PlayStation 5 — or wait for the game to come to PC. According to Square Enix, the old platform will not be covered with a version because “SSD speed” from the latest console.

“It’s exclusive to the PlayStation 5 because of its graphic quality, of course, and also because of the SSD’s access speed.”, explained producer Yoshinori Kitase in an interview with the Japanese publication gamer. According to him, the component will be widely used for lessen the stress of loading the big explorable world that the title intends to offer.

“We felt we needed the PlayStation 5 specs to overcome this and allow comfortable navigation of the world”, continued the producer. The latest console has already benefited from the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergradewhich features new gameplay footage with Yuffie that was left out of the PlayStation 4 version.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth promises even wider scenarios

While the first chapter of the remake limited players to the city of Midgar, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth promises to offer a much wider explorable world. Without going into details, Square Enix promised that it will recreate all the scenarios from the original game and will not make any cuts to the title’s story.

The developer also recently explained that only decided that the remake of Final Fantasy VII would be a trilogy after working for a long time on the first chapter. Initially the plan was to end the story with two games, but that wouldn’t allow her to encompass the full scope she wanted to work with.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is confirmed for release in late 2023 exclusively for PlayStation 5 and while the Xbox Series X|S also uses SSDs, a deal with Sony should prevent the title from reaching the platform (at least for a while). Square Enix is ​​also working on other projects in the game’s universe.including the relaunch Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion which should be released in 2022.

Source: VGC