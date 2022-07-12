Find out the movie’s release date in Brazil

Released in 2019, the film Shazam! It was a public and critical success. Three years later, its sequel, Shazam 2is very close to opening in theaters.

READ MORE!

Entitled Shazam: Fury of the Gods (Fury of the Gods, in free translation), the second superhero feature Shazam will be released in Brazilian cinemas in December 29 this year.

the synopsis of Shazam 2 has not yet been revealed, but it is known that the feature will feature the return of the entire Shazam family and will feature the introduction of the villainous goddesses Hespera (Helen Mirren), Kalypso (Lucy Liu) and a third of unknown name lived by Rachel Zegler.

In addition to these characters, there are rumors that point out that the film will have the participation of Wonder Woman in Gal Gadot.

Directed again by David F. Sandberg and starring once again by Zachary Levy on title paper, Shazam 2 promises to be bigger and better than the previous adaptation of the famous wizard of A.D.

But first, it will be released in theaters in Brazil in october 20 black adama feature from the arch-rival of Shazam that stars The Rock.

And until they debut black adam and Shazam 2you can check the Shazam! on the streaming service HBO Max.

follow the DC’s legacy and learn all about dcnautas movies.

listen to legacy podcast: