Find out who are the 2022 Emmy nominees – GKPB

The Emmy is the great TV award (and now also streaming) that arrives in 2022 at its 74th edition. . And to be able to help your fans, we list the nominees in the main categories of the Emmy 2022.
Check out:
Best Talk Show Variety Program
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy KimmelLive!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Best Competition Program
The Amazing Race
nailed it!
The Voice
Top Chef
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart(Hacks)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult(The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in The Shadows
Best Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie
Colin Firth (The Ladder)
Andrew Garfield (In the Name of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Wedding)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Best Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie
Toni Collette (The Ladder)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story: Impeachment)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Best Miniseries or Anthology
dopesick
The Dropout
inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Round 6)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
euphoria
ozark
Severance
round 6
Stranger Things
Succession
yellowjackets
best animated series
Arcane
Bob’s Burgers
Rick and Morty
the simpsons
What If…?
The main productions nominated for the Emmy 2022 are available in Brazil through streaming: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Star+, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Paramount+.