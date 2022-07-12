Find out who are the 2022 Emmy nominees – GKPB

The Emmy is the great TV award (and now also streaming) that arrives in 2022 at its 74th edition. . And to be able to help your fans, we list the nominees in the main categories of the Emmy 2022.

Check out:

Best Talk Show Variety Program

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy KimmelLive!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Sign up to receive our news and updates in your email and cancel whenever you want.

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Competition Program

The Amazing Race

nailed it!

The Voice

Top Chef

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Image: Disclosure.

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart(Hacks)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult(The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in The Shadows

Image: Disclosure.

Best Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie

Colin Firth (The Ladder)

Andrew Garfield (In the Name of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Wedding)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Best Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie

Toni Collette (The Ladder)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story: Impeachment)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Miniseries or Anthology

dopesick

The Dropout

inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Image: Disclosure.

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Round 6)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

euphoria

ozark

Severance

round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

yellowjackets

best animated series

Arcane

Bob’s Burgers

Rick and Morty

the simpsons

What If…?

The main productions nominated for the Emmy 2022 are available in Brazil through streaming: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Star+, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Paramount+.