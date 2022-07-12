Flamengo vs Atlético-MG: Turco has a chance to surpass Sampaoli’s number of wins for Galo | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG will be in Rio de Janeiro in search of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Face Flamengo this Wednesday at 21:30. 2-1 win in the first leg. The draw is enough. But, if he wins again, it will be the 27th triumph for the Galo de Antonio Mohamed. The coach will beat his compatriot Jorge Sampaoli’s mark.

The last foreign coach to manage Atlético before Turco, Sampaoli spent less than a year in charge, between March 2020 and February 2021. He played in the final stretch of the Campeonato Mineiro, and was third in the Brazilian. There were 26 wins in 45 games.

Turco Mohamed could reach the mark in fewer games. He took over Atlético in the place of Cuca, at the beginning of the current season. There are 41 matches, with the same number of victories as Sampaoli: 26. The performance is much higher for Turco (see below). On the other hand, it should be noted that Galo de Turco faced an entire State Championship, with teams from lower divisions.

Of Sampaoli’s 26 victories, 22 were against Serie A teams. In the case of Antonio Mohamed, the rate is the opposite. Half of the current coach’s triumphs were against national elite teams (also considering Libertadores international teams).

On the other hand, Turco already has two titles in his bag for Atlético and could be the third coach in the club’s history to reach the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil and the same phase of the Libertadores in the same year. Márcio Araújo, in 2000, and Cuca, in the glorious 2021, are the only ones so far.

Atlético is still alive in all the 2022 tournaments. It will face Palmeiras in the next stage of Libertadores (August 3 and 10), is in fourth place in the Brazilian Championship, and has the decision against Flamengo for the Copa do Brasil. Antonio Mohamed, in addition to the vacancy, also seeks to win the favor of the crowd.

– I hope we win. Win, win. Pass phase. It will be a great game. A unique experience, full Maracanã, visitors. A great game. We are doing very well, mentally strong, we hope to win. It’s a game we won 2-1, but it’s as if it were 0-0, as if the game had been tied – said the coach.

⚽41 games

✅26 wins

⛔11 draws

❌4 losses

😎75 goals scored

🤬33 goals conceded

📈 72.3% utilization

🏆 Supercup do Brasil and 🏆 Campeonato Mineiro (2022)

Jorge Sampaoli for Atletico

⚽45 games

✅26 wins

⛔9 draws

❌10 defeats

😎76 goals scored

🤬47 goals conceded

📈 64.4% utilization

🥉3rd place in Brazilian 2020 🏆 Campeonato Mineiro 2020