Fluminense lineup: Diniz should repeat the team against Cruzeiro | fluminense

Fluminense is already in Belo Horizonte to decide a spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The tricolor team landed in the capital of Minas Gerais in the late afternoon of this Monday and faces Cruzeiro on Tuesday night, at 21 pm (Brasilia time), at Mineirão – for having won the first game by 2 to 1, the commanded of Fernando Diniz have the advantage of a draw to qualify.

After the 2-1 victory over Ceará last Saturday at Maracanã, Diniz had just two days to prepare the team for the Copa do Brasil. The coach led an activity on Sunday morning, in the re-presentation of the cast, and ended the preparation on Monday morning, in closed training at CT Carlos Castilho. With practically maximum strength, the tendency is for him to repeat the lineup.

Possible lineup: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Ariasn, Matheus Martins and Cano.

The only ones who are still out are David Braz, with a right thigh injury, and young defender Luan Freitas, who had surgery on his right knee earlier this year and has yet to play again. Who was also not listed, but by choice, was John Kennedy. The striker has been playing for the under-23 team in the Brazilian Championship of Aspirants.

In an interview with FluTV, Samuel Xavier minimized the draw advantage for this Tuesday’s game:

– We know our advantage, but that’s when the referee whistles, in every game we have difficulties. Even because of the quality of Cruzeiro, the stadium will be full, fans will want to encourage them, but we have to have wisdom, experience. Our team is experienced, we have to enter Mineirão very calmly and wisely to achieve a good result. And go in search of victory, we are on a good streak of victories and we hope to get one more at Mineirão.

– Our fans are always with us, both at home and abroad. We know that they will be there once again, passing that energy to us on the field. And we will give our best to get them the victory – he concluded.

