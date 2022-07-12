follow live the release of new telescope images

posted on 7/12/2022 10:59 am / updated 7/12/2022 11:04 am



(Credit: Reproduction/Youtube NASA)

Launched on December 25, 2021, NASA’s James Webb Telescope is a large space observatory that has the ability to spot and report images of space objects that are very far away from us.

James Webb is a breakthrough in understanding space like never before. On Monday afternoon (7/11), US President Joe Biden revealed the first image of the telescope.

The first photo is a record of the deepest region of the universe ever observed by humans. The image had repercussions on the scientific community and on social networks, and this Tuesday (7/12), NASA will release new images recorded by the telescope.

The broadcast is now live, but the new images will be released at 11:30 am. At 1:30 pm, representatives from the Canadian, European and US space agencies will comment on the importance of the telescope and the James Webb mission.

You can watch the full broadcast below:

