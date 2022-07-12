follow live the release of new telescope images

Admin 48 seconds ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

posted on 7/12/2022 10:59 am / updated 7/12/2022 11:04 am


(Credit: Reproduction/Youtube NASA)

Launched on December 25, 2021, NASA’s James Webb Telescope is a large space observatory that has the ability to spot and report images of space objects that are very far away from us.

James Webb is a breakthrough in understanding space like never before. On Monday afternoon (7/11), US President Joe Biden revealed the first image of the telescope.

The first photo is a record of the deepest region of the universe ever observed by humans. The image had repercussions on the scientific community and on social networks, and this Tuesday (7/12), NASA will release new images recorded by the telescope.

The broadcast is now live, but the new images will be released at 11:30 am. At 1:30 pm, representatives from the Canadian, European and US space agencies will comment on the importance of the telescope and the James Webb mission.

You can watch the full broadcast below:

Comments do not represent the opinion of the newspaper and are the responsibility of the author.
Messages are subject to prior moderation before publication.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

The Mysterious Hackers Claimed to Have Started a Factory Fire in Iran

Joe Tidy BBC News technology reporter 5 hours ago Credit, Predatory Sparrow photo caption, The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved