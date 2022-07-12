Friends: The Creator’s Mistakes That Made Her Pay $4 Million – News Seen on the web

Almost 20 years later, Marta Kauffman regrets the series’ treatment of a transgender character and also the lack of black people in the cast.

friends premiered in the mid-90s and became a worldwide phenomenon, to the point of having to pay US$ 1 million per episode to its protagonists when its end approached. But those were different times, so the plots and characters that appeared didn’t age that well.

Gen Z called many millennials’ favorite series “cringe” and problematic. There are no shortage of reasons, as even one of its co-creators, Marta Kauffman, wanted to apologize for the bad representation that the comedy has promoted throughout its 10 seasons.

During a recent appearance on a BBC World programme, Kauffman explained that it was a “mistake” not to treat the mother of Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), a transgender woman played by Kathleen Turner, as feminine: “Pronouns were something I still didn’t understand. We kept referring to her as ‘Chandler’s father,’ even though she was trans.”

Kauffman also admitted to being “guilty” for not having “enough representation of black people” on Friends, attributing it to “systemic racism in our midst.” As it is never too late to revisit the past and do something different, Kauffman decided to donate $4 million. for an African and African-American studies project at Brandeis University in Boston, where she graduated in Theater.

According to Los Angeles Timesthe co-creator also mentioned that it was “difficult and frustrating” to see the criticism related to the lack of diversity in friends – which also features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

“It was after what happened with George Floyd that I started to think about how he brought systemic racism to the show in ways I never realized. That was really the moment when I started looking at what I had done. Then I knew I needed to. correct course,” Kauffman recalled.

Finally, she stated that she has learned a lot in the last 20 years and that, today, she takes responsibility for the white homogeneity of the characters in the series. sitcom. “It’s painful to look in the mirror. I’m ashamed that I didn’t notice this 25 years ago,” she added.

friends is available in the HBO Max catalog, as is the May 2021 cast reunion.