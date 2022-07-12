Game of Thrones Actor Reveals If He’s Returning in a Jon Snow spin-off

One of the Game of Thrones stars has revealed whether he will return for the Jon Snow spinoff series.

In an interview with Digital Spy, John Bradley, who played Samwell Tarly in the hit HBO series, addressed a possible appearance in Jon Snow.

Having lived as Tarly for eight years, the star revealed that although he left the role, he would be interested in reading the spin-off script.

“I think we all came out of Game of Thrones thinking we’d played these characters for so long, and they had a life ahead of them,” he said. “We’d kind of like to check out how they’re doing.”

Even though his character had a major denouement, Bradley reveals how free he felt coming out of the role.

“We’ve had these roles for so long that once we’re done, we feel free of them. It’s a lot of history to carry and a lot of emotional life to have with you.”

More about Jon Snow

Conceived by actor Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, the spin-off series still has writer George RR Martin in the production.

Harington will return to the role. So far, he is the only actor cast. The series is currently in development. Emilia Clarke still doesn’t know if she should return.

The series will serve as a sort of sequel to Game of Thrones, and will explore Snow beyond the Walls alongside the Wildlings.

Snow has no release date.