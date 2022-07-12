Globo shows the film A Gift for Helen

Globo will show at the Afternoon Session this Tuesday (12) the film A Gift for Helen. Released in 2004, the feature film stars Kate Hudson, John Corbett, Joan Cusack, Hayden Panettiere, Abigail Breslin, Helen Mirren. The production direction was handled by Garry Marshall. The production will air after the rerun of the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa and will begin at around 3:30 pm, Brasília time.

The film tells the story of Helen Harris, who has a successful fashion career and a decent lifestyle in Manhattan, terms she uses as her reason for being quite busy. Helen’s socialite days are short-lived as she is informed of not only her sister’s death, but her decision to leave her three children to her. Starting with her New York apartment which was too small for 15 year old Audrey, 10 year old Henry and 5 year old Sarah, and so moved to a place close to her family home.

Convinced that she could keep her nephews and work, she is quickly turned off by her older sister’s lack of faith. Despite her numerous commitments, she takes some time to get used to a new job and also begins to feel an attraction to the headmaster and Lutheran pastor of the children’s school. Eventually, Helen realizes that she can’t live with both lives, and has to decide: Do you live your dream or do you do something new?

The film grossed $37,486,512 in the United States. In foreign countries, it made $12,232,099. The production grossed $49,718,611 on a budget of $50 million, making it a box office failure. It also received negative reviews from critics.

