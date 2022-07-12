Google Pixel 7 Pro: design confirmed by consumer who received prototype by mistake

During its developer conference, Google itself decided to confirm the design and some details of the new members of the Pixel 7 line. This also served to open the season of leaks, since there is a good amount of prototypes on the market.
And, oddly enough, one of these prototypes ended up in the hands of a regular user in the most unexpected way possible. Commenting on the matter on Twitter, a user said that a friend of his bought a Pixel 6 Pro and received a totally different device two months later.
The purchase was made on Facebook Marketplace, and the seller ended up sending Pixel 7 Pro by mistake. As a result, we now have yet another prototype of Google’s new smartphone being showcased on social media.
See that the device has a hard cover that serves to hide its final design.
The back of the Pixel 7 Pro has a glass construction and the variant sent by mistake is black. However, a detail that caught a lot of public attention is the fact that the smartphone does not have the Google logo.
One possible explanation for this is that the seller could be an OEM manufacturer that is supplying the Pixel 7 series.
However, the consumer’s joy was short-lived. That’s because Google simply disabled the device remotely and it is now stuck at the bootloader screen. Of course, the search giant may end up rehabilitating the smartphone when it launches, but that’s still not certain.
As for the specs, we should expect from the Pixel 7 Pro a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a rate of 120 Hz, second-generation Google Tensor chipset, 50 MP main camera and native Android 13.