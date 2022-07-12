Google Pixel 7 Pro: design confirmed by consumer who received prototype by mistake

During its developer conference, Google itself decided to confirm the design and some details of the new members of the Pixel 7 line. This also served to open the season of leaks, since there is a good amount of prototypes on the market.

And, oddly enough, one of these prototypes ended up in the hands of a regular user in the most unexpected way possible. Commenting on the matter on Twitter, a user said that a friend of his bought a Pixel 6 Pro and received a totally different device two months later.

The purchase was made on Facebook Marketplace, and the seller ended up sending Pixel 7 Pro by mistake. As a result, we now have yet another prototype of Google’s new smartphone being showcased on social media.

See that the device has a hard cover that serves to hide its final design.