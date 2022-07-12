Google releases July’s Play System Update with improvements for Android and Play Store; check out

Google is releasing this Tuesday (12) a new monthly update for its system. The July Play System Update adds a series of improvements and news to the Play Store, Android and other services of the North American company, in addition to bringing news to the platform’s developers. Starting with the most famous app store in the world, with its v31.1 version, Google has brought improvements to the “Play-as-you-download” feature that allows users to play while the game is still downloading. According to Big Tech, the improvements promise to reduce loading time for those who use this service.

The Play Store also got new features to recommend titles smarter. Other optimizations aim to speed up the process of downloading and installing apps and games and improving the user experience, as well as contributing to your security with the “continuous development of Play Protect”. Google has revealed a new set of APIs for developers. According to the company, these tools will allow programmers to “build more fluid multi-device experiences,” suggesting that improvements in the field of connectivity between phones, tablets, TVs and Chromebooks will soon be seen. Still focusing on developers, Google will allow endemic and third-party apps to have more integration with Maps services.

Announced at the I/O 2022 event, Google Wallet is coming to Android as a revamped version of Google Pay. The digital wallet will be made available in Brazil and in 38 other countries with support for credit and debit cards, documents and boarding passes. A more discreet change will be seen in the “Data & Privacy” tab in Google Account Settings. The layout will undergo some changes to become more compatible with Android’s new visual language.

Source link