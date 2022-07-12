Hailee Steinfeld to Return in Multiple Marvel Studios Projects

According to a report by VarietyHailee Steinfeld will return as Kate Bishop, the Hawkeye, in multiple projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The website does not provide additional details, but there is great anticipation for the introduction of the Young Avengers.

Steinfeld even had a cameo in the speculated Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he would supposedly recruit Cassie Lang, the Stature.

In addition to the two, other members of the team have appeared, including Elijah Bradley/Patriot in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Swift and Wiccan in WandaVision.

Hawkeye is available on Disney+ and was mainly inspired by the comic book phase written by Matt Fractionwith David Aja in art.

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected Christmas trip with Hawkeye, the new series set in New York City after the Blip. Former avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: Get back to his family for Christmas.

Possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a superhero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to destroy more than just the festive spirit.