Has Dolce & Gabbana been “uncancelled”? If it depends on Anitta and other celebrities, yes

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana (Photo: Getty Images)

THE high fashionwhich in Italy is the equivalent of Parisian haute couture, completed 10 years in Sicily and, as a moment like this calls for, Dolce & Gabbana delivered a grand parade. In the front rows, names like anitaCiara, Drew Barrymore, Lupita Nyong’o and Sharon Stone accompanied the presentation, which raised a question on social media: after all, was the brand “uncancelled”?

Remember the “cancellation”

For those who don’t know, in recent times, both the brand itself and the designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have starred in controversies that many consider unforgivable. In 2018, for example, a promotional video by D&G resulted in accusations of racism and boycott by the public when it featured a Chinese model trying to eat pizza and spaghetti with chopsticks.

About a year earlier, the brand launched a sneaker with the phrase “I’m beautiful and thin”, something that was seen as an apology for aesthetic pressure and a disrespect for fat people. At the time, Stefano even spoke about this negative repercussion and, on Instagram, shot: “Next time, we will write ‘I love being fat and full of cholesterol'”.

Did it end there? No! The stylist also provoked the ire of Selena Gomez fans (and anyone with common sense) by commenting on a post that the singer, actress and businesswoman was/is ugly. “I really don’t care. I have to get my message across first to myself and then to my fans,” she countered to People.

On another occasion, after the publication of an interview for the Italian magazine Panorama, the duo was harshly criticized for declaring against the adoption of children by homosexual couples and expressing that in vitro fertilization, in their opinion, produces “synthetic children”.

For these and other reasons, the presence of established (and influential!) artists in fashion shows and other Dolce & Gabbana events surprises and even generates revolt. Would you, knowing the entire history of the brand, support the work of Domenico and Stefano in any way?