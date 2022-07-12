The iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the most desired and powerful smartphones today, and if you are thinking of donating it to a family member, selling it or exchanging it for another model, it is necessary to format the device to factory settings, deleting all your data and your settings.

For this tutorial Canaltech used an iPhone 13 Pro Max with iOS 15.4. Future versions of Apple software may have minor changes to the formatting process. Other iPhones with the same operating system can follow the same steps described below.

How to Format iPhone 13 Pro Max

In Settings, tap “General” and then scroll down to “Transfer or reset iPhone” (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Make sure the cell phone has more than 50% battery or is plugged in; It is recommended to back up data to iCloud before restoring the device, saving files, apps, photos and videos to the cloud; Access the Settings app from the home screen or notification center; Tap General; Scroll to the bottom and tap “Transfer or reset iPhone”; To reset iPhone to factory settings, tap “Erase Contents and Settings”; Enter your Apple ID passcode or password; The iPhone will enter restore mode and it may take a few minutes for all data to be erased; Once the process is complete, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be ready to use like new.