How to participate in the Postal Undelivered Parcel Auction?

This Tuesday (12), the Post Office is holding an auction in São Paulo with undelivered parcels. Know more!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

This Tuesday (12), the Post Office is holding an auction in São Paulo with undelivered parcels. Registration for the event started last Friday (8). So, in total, the state-owned company is distributing 97,000 items, divided into 10 lots.

It is worth mentioning that the auction is carried out by lots. Therefore, it is not possible to buy individual items, only complete with several products.

What items are available in the Correios auction lots?

In this way, also called scraps, among the undelivered orders are items such as:

computer articles;

Jewelry;

Toys, children’s articles and video games;

Cell phones and accessories;

Electronic equipment;

Books, comics, CDs, DVDs;

Office material;

Garments;

Vehicle parts and accessories;

Household items.

However, there is still no further information on the specific products that make up each batch.

How to participate in the Postal Auction?

According to Agência Brasil, although the auction takes place in São Paulo, bids can be made electronically through the Licitações-e platform of Banco do Brasil.

Furthermore, the complete list of lots and objects in the auction can be consulted on the Licitações-e website of Banco do Brasil. To gain access, follow the instructions below:

Enter the Postal Bidding website;

Search for bids published in the São Paulo Metropolitan State Superintendence;

Access the bidding with “Disposal of scrap items” in the name or with the public notice number LCA72001/2022;

On the page that opens, confirm that you are not a robot;

Click on the “Options” menu in the upper right corner of the screen;

Click on “See batches”;

Enter the code displayed on the screen to access the batches.

undelivered orders

In summary, the scraps are postal objects that the Post Office tried several times to deliver to the recipient, however they were never received, nor sought at the state agencies.

Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on social media

Thus, after a period of custody that can be between seven and 30 days, these objects lose the right to claim and are auctioned. In accordance with the provisions of the Consumer Protection Code.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: SERGIO VS RANGEL / Shutterstock.com