Huawei Watch Fit 2 is launched with a 10-day battery for BRL 950

Huawei announced this Tuesday (12) the launch of the Huawei Watch Fit 2 in Brazil. The brand’s smart watch comes with a large 1.74-inch AMOLED screen, a battery promise of up to 10 days and prices starting at Rs. $950

The display has a screen-to-body ratio of 72.2% and the viewing area is 18.6% larger than the Huawei Watch Fit. Embarked with the feature Always On Display (AOD)it is possible to have information such as time, battery, weather forecast and so on permanently on the display.

According to the Chinese company, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 has a battery that lasts for 10 days of typical use or up to 7 days of heavy use. In addition, it is possible to guarantee a full day of use with just 5 minutes of charge.

The wearable uses the proprietary operating system of the Chinese brand, HarmonyOS 2.1, has a side button and, among the differentials, it has the ability to be a “communications center”.

According to Huawei, it supports bluetooth calling, quick reply to messages and importing contacts. It is possible to accept or reject calls by the smartwatch, as many other models also allow.

Another highlight is the design called “Link”, which is a physical button that facilitates the exchange of bracelets. Just press the back of the watch to change the strap.

The watch also comes with Huawei Assistant Today, voice command activation and independent music playback (with storage space for up to 5 thousand songs).

Health

In terms of health monitoring, there are 97 training modes. It features training animations (short videos that show the correct execution of exercises), voice-guided stretches, notifications that alert you when the user has been sitting for a long time, training synchronization, GPS support (for street runs) and most.

The smartwatch manages sleep, heart rate, SpO2 (oxygen saturation) and has a menstrual cycle calendar. Based on various metrics, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 suggests the best times to go to sleep, get up, hydrate and more.

Specifications

Check out the specifications of the Huawei Watch Fit 2 below:

dimensions : 46 mm × 33.5 mm × 10.8 mm;

: 46 mm × 33.5 mm × 10.8 mm; wrist size : 130 – 210 mm (Active); 140 – 210 mm (Classic) and 120 – 200 mm (Elegant);

: 130 – 210 mm (Active); 140 – 210 mm (Classic) and 120 – 200 mm (Elegant); Weight (without bracelet): 26 g (Active); 30 g (Classic and Elegant);

(without bracelet): 26 g (Active); 30 g (Classic and Elegant); Screen : 1.74-inch AMOLED (336 x 480 pixel resolution and 336 PPI);

: 1.74-inch AMOLED (336 x 480 pixel resolution and 336 PPI); Bluetooth : 2.4 GHz compatible with BT5.2 and BR+BLE and transmission rate of 2 Mbps;

: 2.4 GHz compatible with BT5.2 and BR+BLE and transmission rate of 2 Mbps; Loading : 5V/1A;

: 5V/1A; charger connection : USB-A;

: USB-A; Capacity : 32 GB (for music storage);

: 32 GB (for music storage); sensors : 9-axis IMU (accelerometer sensor, gyroscope sensor, geomagnetic sensor) and optical heart rate sensor;

: 9-axis IMU (accelerometer sensor, gyroscope sensor, geomagnetic sensor) and optical heart rate sensor; waterproofing : 5 ATM rating (can be submerged up to 50 meters deep);

: 5 ATM rating (can be submerged up to 50 meters deep); NFC : does not have;

: does not have; system requirements: Android 6.0 or newer/iOS 9.0 or newer.

Versions and availability

Huawei Watch Fit 2 is available from online retailers in Active, Classic and Elegant versions. The first has a more sporty look and has the colors black, pink and blue. The second can be found with bracelets in gray and white colors, and the more “chic” version is available in silver and gold. Despite the different editions, there is no product configuration change between them.

The promise is that the Active edition has a comfortable fit, while the Classic has a refined textured leather and the Elegant has a minimalist metal on the strap.

In the box, the user will have the watch, charging station (including charging cable), quick start guide and safety information and the warranty card.

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 is now available at major retailers in the country at the official store of the Chinese brand in Brazil. Until July 25, Brazilians will be able to buy the product for a promotional price of R$850.