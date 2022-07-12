‘I Can’t Get Over My Sadness’: Thousands of Japanese Say Goodbye to Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe | World

Thousands of people took to the streets of Tokyo on Tuesday (12) to watch the funeral procession of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pass. Murdered last week, the former head of state was cremated in a Buddhist temple.

The funeral ceremony was attended only by Abe’s family and friends. Long lines of people dressed in black were observed outside Tokyo’s Zojoji shrine to bid farewell to Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

1 of 3 Car carrying Shinzo Abe’s body passes before crowds on Tokyo streets — Photo: Issei Kato/REUTERS A car carrying Shinzo Abe’s body passes before a crowd on the streets of Tokyo (Photo: Issei Kato/REUTERS)

“I can’t get over the sadness. I came to leave flowers and pray,” said consultant Tsukasa Yokawa, 41. For her, Abe was a “great prime minister”.

The former prime minister was shot dead last Friday (8) during a rally in the city of Nara. The assassination took place two days before the Senate elections, in which his party secured a large majority on Sunday.

Shinzo Abe’s wake begins

The shooter, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, was arrested shortly after he shot the former prime minister. He told police that he attacked Abe because he believed he was linked to a religious organization that would have harmed the attacker’s family.

“It’s despicable,” said Yuko Takehisa, a nurse who watched the procession pass. “They could have done more to prevent this,” she said.

2 of 3 Civilians pay tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon/REUTERS Civilians pay tribute to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe (Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon/REUTERS)

After the tribute, the procession with Abe’s coffin passed through emblematic places of the Japanese capital and government symbols, such as the prime minister’s official residence, known as Kantei, and the seat of Parliament. Outside the buildings, officials bowed as a sign of respect.

Akie, Abe’s widow, sat in the front of the hearse with her husband’s headstone. She returned the bows during the procession.

Before the funeral, on Twitter, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, Abe’s brother, called the attack “a terrorist act”. “My brother loved Japan and risked his life for politics and to protect this nation,” he tweeted.

security flaws

Shinzo Abe: Re-enactment shows how the assassination of the former Japanese prime minister happened

Satoshi Ninoyu, chairman of the National Public Security Commission, the body that oversees the police, promised an in-depth analysis of potential security gaps. Nara police have admitted problems with Abe’s security system, who was attacked from behind in broad daylight.

At the suspect’s house, police found parts that could be used to make weapons like the one used in the attack, Japanese media reported. Yamagami spent three years in the Japanese Navy and reportedly told investigators that his mother made a large donation to a religious organization, which resulted in financial problems for his family.

The Unification Church, a religious movement founded in 1950s South Korea also known as the “Moon Sect”, said on Monday that Yamagami’s mother was a member of the church. However, the organization did not name the donations that Yamagami’s mother had made.

Abe’s murder provoked a great commotion and uproar in Japan and the world, with many messages of condolences. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said the government had received more than 1,700 messages of condolence from more than 250 countries, territories and international organizations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid an unscheduled visit to Tokyo to pay tribute to Abe, who he called a “man of vision”. Taiwanese vice president William Lai also visited the Japanese capital, according to local media. As his presence could irritate China, the Taiwanese leader made the trip “on a personal basis”.

3 of 3 Photo of former Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, is seen exposed in a room — Photo: Adriano Machado/REUTERS Photo of former Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, is seen on display in a room — Photo: Adriano Machado/REUTERS

Abe came from a traditional Japanese political family and became the youngest post-war prime minister when he first took power in 2006 at age 52, a term that lasted 12 months. He returned to power in 2012 and resigned eight years later due to ill health.

His nationalist views caused division in the country, in particular the desire to reform the Constitution. The former prime minister also faced several scandals, including allegations of favoring friends.