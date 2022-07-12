Jeremy Allen White talked about the downsides of doing a series as long as Shameless, which lasted eleven season. In the series he played Phillip Gallagher.

In an interview with QA, White stated, “I’m not sure the series should last that long.” As White explained, he didn’t feel like an actor after many years on the project.

As a result, he began to doubt himself and his career, feeling that Shameless it was the only project he was working on.

However, the new series it is in, The Bearallowed him to channel those feelings into a character dealing with many of the same issues.

“I love so much Shameless. I love everyone who was a part of it, and the experience was amazing, but I’m not sure the shows are supposed to last that long. There was a period when I stopped feeling like an actor and started feeling like I was just here to do this show. It was a disturbing headspace. When it was going to end, I was questioning: Maybe I only exist in this series. What else is there? An actor? I was definitely having a lot of doubts when I was finishing Shameless“.

Shameless aired between 2011 and 2021, and stars William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan and White.

The series follows the Gallagher family and their close friends as they deal with social problems in Chicago such as poverty and substance abuse. Shameless had a unique style of heavy drama mixed with hilarious situations.

White played Phillip “Lip” Gallagher, the eldest son, who faced numerous struggles throughout the series, including alcoholism and unplanned parenthood, which he exacerbated through self-destructive behavior, even missing out on various opportunities such as college scholarships.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

White isn’t the only actor to feel overwhelmed by working on a specific project for so long.

Even some of the co-stars from Shameless of White left before the end of the series, with Emmy Rossum who left the series at the end of season 9 of Shameless and Cameron Monaghan leaving in 2018, although he has returned after some time away.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

White’s first major project since the end of Shameless It is The Bear of FX and huluwho plays Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, a refined chef who returns to Chicago to run his family’s diner.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.