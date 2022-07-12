‘If I am Flamengo, I would take the fans away from Galo do Maracan’, says journalist

photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico Atmosphere of Mineiro, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

Journalist Guilherme Pinheiro, owner of the channel “flazoeiro‘, he said that, if it were up to him, Atltico fans would not enter Maracan for the return leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. In an interview for the ‘Charla Podcast’ On Monday (11), the commentator stated that he would take such a measure due to the allegation of lack of security on the part of Galo’s board of directors.

“If I’m Flamengo, I’d take the Galo fans away from Maracan. Brother, what did the president of Galo do? He went to the Public Ministry and said: ‘We’re not feeling safe for our fans.’ brother. There won’t be any supporters. The Public Ministry takes away their supporters. It’s over, brother. They would see hell. They’re the ones claiming there won’t be security. We know our responsibility, they know what we have to do “, said Guilherme Pinheiro.

Flamengo and Atltico will face each other this Wednesday (13), at 9:30 pm, at Maracan, in the city of Rio de Janeiro. Supporters of both teams are looking forward to the duel due to the history of rivalry between the clubs and the provocations made during this week.

After the first leg of the Copa do Brasil, Gabigol, a Flamengo forward, said: “There they will see what pressure and what hell”. The phrase generated huge repercussions on the part of Atltico and its fans, who fear a hostile environment in the stadium.

Flamengo seeks to reverse the advantage built by Atltico in the first leg, from 2 to 1. To take the decision of the spot to the penalties, the Cariocas need to win by a goal of difference. In case of victory by two or more goals difference, they will win the place in the quarterfinals directly.