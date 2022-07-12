In defeat for the government, Congress prevents blocking of funds for science and technology | Policy

In an articulation of the opposition, the National Congress rejected this Tuesday (12) the part of a project that would allow the blocking of resources from the National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development (FNDCT) this year.

Initially, the text prepared by the government opened the way to contingency (lock) the resources of this fund, created to finance innovation and scientific and technological development in the country. With the decision, these resources can no longer be blocked.

The proposal was criticized by entities linked to the sector, which pointed to a “serious threat” to science and technology if the text were approved.

However, a highlight presented by the PT removed this possibility from the final text. The proposal was approved by 197 to 187 in the Chamber of Deputies.

As the passage had already been rejected by the deputies, the proposal was not even analyzed by the Senate.

In addition to the opposition, parties such as the PSD, MDB and PSDB took a stand against the blockade.

The scientific development fund is administered by a council of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations, and aims to finance scientific and technological innovation and development to promote the country’s economic and social development.

In 2021, Congress passed a law banning the blocking of FNDCT resources. Last week, however, the Joint Budget Commission (CMO) approved a project that relaxed the rule.

See, in the video below, details of the text that was processed in Congress:

Congressional Budget Committee Approves Bill That Allows Cuts in Science and Technology

Seeking an agreement, the government leader, Senator Eduardo Gomes (PL-TO), said during the vote that there was a “commitment” on the part of the Executive to recover any financial losses to the fund.

The attempt to reach an agreement with the government was reinforced by deputy Carlos Gaguim (União-TO), rapporteur of the proposal.

Lawmakers, however, said the proposal was a contradiction. “If the government is going to rebuild, why is it withdrawing?”, questioned deputy Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ).

“The FNDCT already has a cut in 2022 compared to the previous budget. The project wants to cut the budget even further, with the argument that it will later be recomposed. However, there are public calls in progress, there is a legal fiscal budget deadline for commitment until December 31st. This cut contradicts in terms of the government’s commitment to recompose. Will cut now to have to recompose later. said the minority leader in the Chamber, Afonso Florence (PT-BA).

For the vice president of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences (ABC) for the Minas Gerais and Midwest region, Mercedes Maria da Cunha Bustamante, the project would represent a serious threat to the sector.

“We need to be aware again of this threat that will once again allow that money not to follow its correct destination, which is the application of science and technology”, he highlighted in his speech.

The director of the Brazilian Society for the Progress of Science (SBPC), Francilene Procópio Garcia, called the approval of the new project “inadmissible”, opening a breach for the blocking of resources from the FNDCT, which she classified as “the main investment fund for research ” from the country.

The undersecretary for Infrastructure Programs at the Ministry of Economy, Zarak de Oliveira Ferreira, contested the experts’ assertion.

He said that the project prepared by the government does not violate the complementary law approved by Congress and is only intended to make it clear that the issue of reallocation of resources is a prerogative of the Executive Branch established in the Constitution.