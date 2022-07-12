Iran rejects US charge over supplying drones to Russia for Ukraine war

The US National Security Adviser had said Russia is turning to Iran for “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles.

support the 247

ICL

Tasnim Agency – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson dismissed comments by the US National Security Adviser that Tehran would provide Russia with advanced drones for use in the Ukraine war, saying Iran-Russia cooperation on modern technologies dates back to before the war.

Asked by reporters about recent comments by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan that Iran is selling modern technologies to Russia, Nasser Kanaani said on Tuesday: “The history of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation in the sphere of a number of modern technologies dates back to before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, and no specific development has recently taken place in this regard”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s position on the war in Ukraine is quite clear and has been officially stated several times,” he added.

Kanaani said the US official made the statement as “the US and Europeans have been turning aggressive and occupying countries, including in the West Asian region, into a stockpile of their various lethal weapons for years.”

The Iranian spokesman stressed that without Western weapons, the Zionist regime could not continue with acts of aggression, crimes and occupation in the Palestinian territories for more than seven decades.

His comments came after Sullivan told reporters on Monday that the US believes Russia is turning to Iran for “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in the war in Iran. Ukraine.

He said it was unclear whether Iran had already supplied any of the unmanned systems to Russia, but said the US had “information” that indicated Iran was preparing to train Russian forces to use them later this month.

“Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to supply Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an accelerated schedule,” he said.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING