Itaja featured in international technology conference

Maps of dengue control and prevention in the Municipality were highlighted at the largest geoprocessing event in the world

The Municipality of Itajaí was featured this Monday (11) at the opening of the Esri User Conference, held in California (USA), due to the use of geoprocessing maps for dengue control and prevention. Considered the largest event in the world in this segment, the conference brings together more than 20 thousand participants from all countries that use the technology of the American company Esri, a reference in the world market.

At the opening of the event, the president and founder of the company, Jack Dangermond, highlighted the maps on dengue from GeoItajaí. The tool allows the public administration to have information with all the mapping of the city in an up-to-date and easily accessible way, including the location of positive cases, traps and strategic points and the visits carried out by agents of endemic diseases and recorded through tablets. With this, the team from the Zoonosis Control Management of the Municipal Health Department is able to define more efficient strategies to combat and prevent diseases caused by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

“The Municipality of Itajaí started the implementation of this new geoprocessing system, Geo Itajaí, two years ago, and throughout this period several maps with georeferenced information have been created for all departments. One of them is that of dengue and it was undoubtedly a pleasure to see our case, which is already a reference in the state, to be highlighted at the opening of a world event. This is a source of great pride for our city”, highlights the municipal secretary of Technology, Murilo Sodré.

GeoItajaí was developed through a partnership between the secretariats of Economic Development and Technology. Last year, the geoprocessing tool created to monitor dengue cases received the Udesc/ESAG Best Practices award in health and, this year, the case was registered at the Esri User Conference.

