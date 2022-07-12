“It’s one mistake after another”; Mauro Cezar ‘goes down the bar’ after Braz’s interview at Flamengo

O Flamengo ended up being defeated by Corinthians, in a game that both chose to play with alternative options, without the main players, giving priority to other competitions. In the case of the team led by Dorival Júnior, the focus is Atlético-MG, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, after the first game ended 2-1 for the mineiros, in Belo Horizonte.

It is worth remembering that the opponent of this last weekend will be the same as the Copa Libertadores da América, for the quarterfinals, scheduled for the beginning of August. Anyway, when it comes to the Brazilian Championship, the Most Beloved is leaving something to be desiredso much so that it adds only 21 points in the first 16 rounds, occupying the 9th place.

As a result of this “priority” that became very clear, the journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira did not spare criticism during an analysis made in the program “Bate Pronto”: “Marcos Braz’s interview with reporters after the game said that this is a club position, since he talks about Wednesday and such, that is, the guys are only thinking about Atlético-MG, but what if they don’t qualify?“started, completing:

“Then it lost to Corinthians, because it put a weaker team than it should have, and is out of the Copa do Brasil. Ah, now we’re going to play everything against Corinthians for Libertadores? Flamengo has a very expensive squad to be in this situation. It’s one mistake after another“, he stressed. It is worth remembering that, against Galo, Rubro-Negro needs 2 goals to advance without penalties.